Who is playing in the Memorial Tournament 2025? Complete field and categories explored

The PGA Tour will now head to Ohio for the Memorial Tournament 2025. The penultimate Signature Event of the season will be played from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Since the Memorial Tournament 2025 is a Signature Event, it will feature most of the top-ranked players in action. However, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has opted out of the tournament and will only play the RBC Canadian Open ahead of the US Open. This is the first time since 2017 that he has skipped the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 will feature 43 of the top 50-ranked players, competing for a purse of $20 million. Scottie Scheffler will be back in action, looking to defend his title and add another win to his incredible stretch. Last year, he posted his fifth win of the season after defeating Collin Morikawa by a one-stroke margin.

The Muirfield Village Golf Club event will also feature some former winners, such as Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Hideki Matsuyama. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, Russell Henley, and Sepp Straka are the other top ten-ranked players in next week's event.

Tiger Woods, who has won here five times, will remain absent as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery.

Field and categories for the Memorial Tournament 2025 explored

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Memorial Tournament 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the field and categories for the Memorial Tournament 2025:

Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Russell Henley
  • Adam Scott
  • Sungjae Im
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Shane Lowry
  • Sam Burns
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Justin Thomas
  • Taylor Pendrith
  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Byeong Hun An
  • Tony Finau
  • Aaron Rai
  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Chris Kirk
  • Sepp Straka
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • Tom Hoge
  • Brian Harman
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Davis Thompson
  • Denny McCarthy
  • Cam Davis
  • Alex Noren
  • Corey Conners
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • J.T. Poston
  • Thomas Detry
  • Stephan Jaeger
  • Cameron Young
  • Austin Eckroat
  • Max Homa
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Max Greyserman
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)

  • TBD

Aon Swing 5 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)

  • TBD

Current Year Tournament Winners (not including Additional Events)

  • Brian Campbell
  • Joe Highsmith
  • Min Woo Lee

Sponsor Exemptions

  • Rickie Fowler
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • Jordan Spieth

2025 FedExCup

  • Lucas Glover
  • Ryan Gerard
