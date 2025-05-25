Who is playing in the Memorial Tournament 2025? Complete field and categories explored

The PGA Tour will now head to Ohio for the Memorial Tournament 2025. The penultimate Signature Event of the season will be played from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

Since the Memorial Tournament 2025 is a Signature Event, it will feature most of the top-ranked players in action. However, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has opted out of the tournament and will only play the RBC Canadian Open ahead of the US Open. This is the first time since 2017 that he has skipped the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event.

The Memorial Tournament 2025 will feature 43 of the top 50-ranked players, competing for a purse of $20 million. Scottie Scheffler will be back in action, looking to defend his title and add another win to his incredible stretch. Last year, he posted his fifth win of the season after defeating Collin Morikawa by a one-stroke margin.

The Muirfield Village Golf Club event will also feature some former winners, such as Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Hideki Matsuyama. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, Russell Henley, and Sepp Straka are the other top ten-ranked players in next week's event.

Tiger Woods, who has won here five times, will remain absent as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery.

Field and categories for the Memorial Tournament 2025 explored

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the Memorial Tournament 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the field and categories for the Memorial Tournament 2025:

Top 50 in 2024 FedExCup

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Alex Noren

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)

Aon Swing 5 (finalized after Charles Schwab Challenge)

Current Year Tournament Winners (not including Additional Events)

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Min Woo Lee

Sponsor Exemptions

Rickie Fowler

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

2025 FedExCup

Lucas Glover

Ryan Gerard

