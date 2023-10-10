How to watch Buick LPGA Shanghai: TV schedule, streaming and more

Buick LPGA Shanghai will finally return to action after being halted for three years. The tournament was last held in 2019 and was cancelled for two years after the world was plunged into a global pandemic, which kept players away from China's golf course.
The 2023 edition of the LPGA Tour event is set to take place at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, People's Republic of China. In the past two trips, Danielle Kang won the tournament.
The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai is slated to start with the first round on Thursday, October 12, and will have its finale on Sunday, October 15. The tournament will be televised on Golf Channel.
The first round will start on October 12 and be available from 11:00 p.m. ET to 4:00 a.m. on the Golf Channel.
Here is the TV schedule of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai:
Wednesday, Oct. 11
- Time: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
- Channel: GOLF Channel/Peacock/International
Thursday, Oct. 12
- Date: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
- Channel: GOLF Channel/Peacock/International
Friday, Oct. 13
- Time: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
- Channel: GOLF Channel/Peacock/International
Saturday, Oct. 14
- Time: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.
- Channel: GOLF Channel/Peacock/International
2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field
The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai event features some of the top-ranked golfers, including Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, defending champion Danielle Kang and MinJee Lee. Rising star Rose Zhang will also travel to Shanghai for the LPGA Tou event.
Xiawoen Yin will pair up with Pavarisa Yoktuan and Weiwei Zhang for the first round while Lydia Ko will start her game with Patty Tavatankit and Sei Young Kim.
Here is the field of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai event:
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Weiwei Zhang
- Wichanee Meechai
- Linnea Strom
- Emma Talley
- Bailey Tardy
- Miranda Wang
- Zixuan Wang (a)
- Mina Harigae
- Maja Stark
- Amy Wu (a)
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuli Shi
- Xiang Sui
- Yuai Ji
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Paula Reto
- Yuting Shi
- Xizihan Wang (a)
- Celine Borge
- Muni He
- Morgane Metraux
- Danlin Cai
- Maria Fassi
- Zixin Ni (a)
- Shuying Li
- Yujie Liu (a)
- Kelly Tan
- Andrea Lee
- Wenbo Liu
- Azahara Munoz
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Gina Kim X
- Yanhong Pan
- Esther Henselei
- Minami Katsu
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Lauren Coughlin
- Karis Davidson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Peiyun Chien
- Frida Kinhult
- Lucy Li
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Hinako Shibuno
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Olivia Cowan
- Perrine Delacour
- Lindy Duncan
- Alison Lee
- Yuna Nishimura
- Sei Young Kim
- Lydia Ko
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Dani Holmqvist
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Anna Nordqvist
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Angel Yin
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Matilda Castren
- Yan Liu
- Carlota Ciganda
- Nasa Hataoka
- Yu Liu
- Lauren Hartlage
- Lim Kim
- Maddie Szeryk
- Danielle Kang
- Xiyu Lin
- Lilia Vu
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Grace Kim
- Gabriella Then
- Minjee Lee X
- Ruoning Yin
- Rose Zhang