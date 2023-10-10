How to watch Buick LPGA Shanghai: TV schedule, streaming and more

Buick LPGA Shanghai will finally return to action after being halted for three years. The tournament was last held in 2019 and was cancelled for two years after the world was plunged into a global pandemic, which kept players away from China's golf course.

The 2023 edition of the LPGA Tour event is set to take place at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, People's Republic of China. In the past two trips, Danielle Kang won the tournament.

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai is slated to start with the first round on Thursday, October 12, and will have its finale on Sunday, October 15. The tournament will be televised on Golf Channel.

The first round will start on October 12 and be available from 11:00 p.m. ET to 4:00 a.m. on the Golf Channel.

Here is the TV schedule of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai:

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Time: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Channel: GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Thursday, Oct. 12

Date: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Channel: GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Friday, Oct. 13

Time: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Channel: GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Channel: GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai event features some of the top-ranked golfers, including Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, defending champion Danielle Kang and MinJee Lee. Rising star Rose Zhang will also travel to Shanghai for the LPGA Tou event.

Xiawoen Yin will pair up with Pavarisa Yoktuan and Weiwei Zhang for the first round while Lydia Ko will start her game with Patty Tavatankit and Sei Young Kim.

Here is the field of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai event:

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Weiwei Zhang

Wichanee Meechai

Linnea Strom

Emma Talley

Bailey Tardy

Miranda Wang

Zixuan Wang (a)

Mina Harigae

Maja Stark

Amy Wu (a)

Ruixin Liu

Yuli Shi

Xiang Sui

Yuai Ji

Madelene Sagstrom

Arpichaya Yubol

Paula Reto

Yuting Shi

Xizihan Wang (a)

Celine Borge

Muni He

Morgane Metraux

Danlin Cai

Maria Fassi

Zixin Ni (a)

Shuying Li

Yujie Liu (a)

Kelly Tan

Andrea Lee

Wenbo Liu

Azahara Munoz

Hye-Jin Choi

Gina Kim X

Yanhong Pan

Esther Henselei

Minami Katsu

Jasmine Suwannapura

Lauren Coughlin

Karis Davidson

Stephanie Meadow

Peiyun Chien

Frida Kinhult

Lucy Li

Mi Hyang Lee

Hinako Shibuno

Chanettee Wannasaen

Jaravee Boonchant

Olivia Cowan

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Alison Lee

Yuna Nishimura

Sei Young Kim

Lydia Ko

Patty Tavatanakit

Dani Holmqvist

Ariya Jutanugarn

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Anna Nordqvist

Hae Ran Ryu

Angel Yin

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Matilda Castren

Yan Liu

Carlota Ciganda

Nasa Hataoka

Yu Liu

Lauren Hartlage

Lim Kim

Maddie Szeryk

Danielle Kang

Xiyu Lin

Lilia Vu

Moriya Jutanugarn

Grace Kim

Gabriella Then

Minjee Lee X

Ruoning Yin

Rose Zhang