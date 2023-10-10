“They instilled a lot of good culture” - LPGA's Rose Zhang reflects on her Stanford Days and the value of being a good teammate

Rose Zhang has been making the headlines since turning professional earlier this year. She was part of the Solheim Cup last month.

In her interview with USA Today Sports, the American golfer opened up about her life and her culture. Her parents are from China but she grew up in California. Speaking about her personal life, Zhang said:

"They instilled a lot of good culture in me growing up. I’ve been able to become the person I am through them. And throughout the years, like no matter what, when I’m on the golf course, they always valued character development and personal growth over score and achievement, which is why even if I do win, even if I played really well in this tournament when I go back home, it’s the same thing."

Zhang rose to stardom after registering a victory in her first LPGA Tour. Soon after turning pro, she competed at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open after defeating Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff. She played four rounds of 70, 69, 68 and 74 to finish with a total of nine under par.

Rose Zhang's career

Rose Zhang was born on May 24, 2003, in Arcadia, California. She was born and brought up in the USA. Her parents Haibin Zhang and Li Chi emigrated from China and settled in America. She also has a brother Sida Zhang, who is 10 years older than her.

Zhang developed an interest in golf at a very young age. She started playing at the age of nine and attended Pacific Academy. With her impressive golfing skills, Zhang was ranked the top golfer of the academy twice. Later, she enrolled at Stanford University and had a successful career.

At the age of 16, Zhang became one of the youngest female golfers to compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur and finished in a tie for 17th place. She was later named the Girls Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2019 by the American Junior Golf Association.

Rose Zhang also competed at the 2019 Pan American Games and won the US mixed-gender team event and then placed eighth in the individual competition.

After defeating Gabriela Ruffels in the final of the US Women's Amateur, Rose Zhang became the top-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the US Girls' Junior in 2021.

She was awarded the Mark H. McCormack Medal for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022. She won the individual NCAA Championship in 2022 by three shots finished in 28th position at the Women's British Open and earned the Smyth Salver Award as the low amateur.