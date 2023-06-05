Who won Mizuho Americas Open 2023? Winner and final leaderboard explored

Rose Zhang created history on Sunday at the Mizuho Americas Open 2023, becoming the first player since Beverly Hanson in 1951 to prevail on her LPGA pro debut. Zhang beat Jennifer Kupcho in the second extra hole, as both were tied at 9-under after 72 holes.

Zhang, who had a 54-hole lead, wasn't at her best on Sunday, as she carded a 2-over 74 that comprised no birdies but two bogeys. Kupcho had a better final round as she posted a 3-under 69 to jump four spots and equal Zhang after four rounds.

Both Zhang and Kupcho made par on the first playoff hole, the 18th. On the second extra hole, Kupcho's first putt went over, and then she missed the second putt as well. Zhang, on the other hand, holed it for par to register her first LPGA victory.

LPGA



Rose Zhang knocks one close on the second playoff hole at Liberty National



Rose Zhang knocks one close on the second playoff hole at Liberty National

"I just can't believe it," Zhang was quoted as per ESPN. "It was just last week when I won NCAAs with my teammates, and to turn pro and come out here, it's just been amazing."

The 20-year-old Stanford alumna bagged $412,500 for her win at the Mizuho Americas Open 2023.

South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu posted a 2-under 70 in the final round to finish third at 8-under. Aditi Ashok slipped two spots after carding a 2-over 74 to conclude at T-4 alongside Ayaka Furue and Eun-Hee Ji at 7 under.

Leaderboard for the Mizuho Americas Open 2023 explored

Rose Zhang celebrates her win over Jennifer Kupcho at Mizuho Americas Open

Here's the complete leaderboard for the Mizuho Americas Open 2023:

1 Rose Zhang: -9

2 Jennifer Kupcho: -9

3 Hae Ran Ryu: -8

T4 Aditi Ashok: -7

T4 Ayaka Furue: -7

T4 Eun-Hee Ji: -7

T7 Yuka Saso: -6

T7 Leona Maguire: -6

T7 Ashleigh Buhai: -6

T10 Atthaya Thitikul: -5

T10 Stephanie Kyriacou: -5

T10 Danielle Kang: -5

T13 Cheyenne Knight: -4

T13 Madelene Sagstrom: -4

T13 Minjee Lee: -4

T13 Jin Young Ko: -4

T17 Esther Henseleit: -3

T17 Anna Nordqvist: -3

T17 Jenny Shin: -3

T17 Emily Kristine Pedersen: -3

T21 Carlota Ciganda: -2

T21 Charley Hull: -2

T21 Angel Yin: -2

T21 Yan Liu: -2

T21 Sei Young Kim: -2

T21 Andrea Lee: -2

T27 Lauren Coughlin: -1

T27 Maja Stark: -1

T27 Jaravee Boonchant: -1

T27 Megan Khang: -1

T27 Mel Reid: -1

T27 Mariajo Uribe: -1

T33 Nasa Hataoka: E

T33 Yuna Nishimura: E

T33 Georgia Hall: E

T33 Brooke M. Henderson: E

T33 Lydia Ko: E

T33 Alison Lee: E

T39 Ruoning Yin: +1

T39 Marina Alex: +1

T39 Chella Choi: +1

T39 Lucy Li: +1

T43 Allisen Corpuz: +3

T43 Grace Kim: +3

T43 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +3

T43 In Kyung Kim: +3

T43 Bronte Law: +3

T43 Perrine Delacour: +3

T49 Albane Valenzuela: +4

T49 Stephanie Meadow: +4

T49 Amy Yang: +4

T49 Emma Talley: +4

T49 Maddie Szeryk: +4

T54 Gaby Lopez: +5

T54 Pornanong Phatlum: +5

T54 Jasmine Suwannapura: +5

57 Frida Kinhult: +6

58 Sarah Schmelzel: +7

T59 Sung Hyun Park: +8

T59 Lauren Hartlage: +8

61 Hyo Joon Jang: +10

62 Wichanee Meechai: +11

