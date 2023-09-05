How to watch DP World Tour Irish Open 2023: TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The Horizon Irish Open is the upcoming headline event for the DP World Tour. The competition consists of the 4th highest prize pool for any event of the tour. The event is, however, not included in the Rolex series. The important event will include several prominent golfers like Rory Mcllroy and Robert MacIntyre.

The tournament will be televised live on various channels around the world. The Open will be played on the infamous K Club on the Palmer North course between September 7-10 in Ireland.

Viewers can watch the Irish Open live on RTE2, RTE One and Sky Sports Golf. The first two days of the event will be televised live on RTE2 from 1PM. Subsequently, the final 2 days will be televised on RTE One from 1:10PM onwards. Sky Sports Golf will feature the complete tournament from 12:30PM onwards.

Fans in the United States can also enjoy the event on Golf Channel and Peacock. The live telecast will start from 8:00AM for the first 2 days and will go on till 1PM. Aditionally, the final 2 days of the competition will start from 7:30 AM and will end at 1:00PM.

There will be regular updates on the DAB digital radio on 1089 and 1053 AM for the event. Viewers can also get regular updates for the event on talkSPORT.com and the talkSPORT app on Apple and Android.

Adrian Meronk will hope to defend his Irish Open crown

The 2022 Irish Open was won by Adrian Meronk in spectacular fashion. The Polish golfer got his first DP World Tour win in Ireland and will hope to defend it successfully. Meronk will be looking to prove a point after he was not selected for the Ryder Cup following massive speculation.

The Pole will face stern comeptition from PGA Tour golfers including Rory Mcllroy and Robert MacIntyre. Surprisingly, Mcllroy still holds to odds of being the favourite to win the tournament, followed by Tyrell Hatton and Shane Lowry. All three golfers have been selected for the Ryder Cup scheduled at the end of this month.

The Irish Open boasts a massive prize pool of $6 million, with the winner taking home as much as $1 million. Several talented golfers will stake a claim at the massive prize money and end the season on a high.

