How to watch LIV Golf Dallas 2025? TV, streaming, and more explored

LIV Golf Dallas is set to begin on Friday, June 27, at Maridoe Golf Club, marking the tour’s first event following the U.S. Open. With top players returning to action, fans around the world will be tuning in for three days of competition. If you’re planning to follow the event from home, there are several options available to watch every round live.

Thanks to LIV Golf’s broadcasting partnership with Fox Sports, full coverage of LIV Golf Dallas 2025 will be available on various Fox platforms. Round 1 coverage begins at 12:05 p.m. ET on Fox Sports Extra, before switching over to Fox Sports at 2:05 p.m. ET. Round 2, on Saturday, will start at 1:05 p.m. ET on FS2, then move to Fox Sports at 3:35 p.m. ET. The final round on Sunday will be broadcast entirely on FS2, beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET.

For those preferring to stream the event, the Fox Sports app is available on both Android and iOS devices, offering full coverage of all three rounds. Fans can also visit foxsports.com to stream the event directly through the website. Additionally, subscribers of the LIV Golf+ app will have access to full live coverage from any location.

Whether watching on TV or streaming on your phone or computer, there are multiple ways to stay connected to all the action as LIV Golf Dallas returns.

Top picks for the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas

LIV Golf makes its return this week at Maridoe Golf Club, located just outside Dallas. The venue, which previously hosted the LIV Team Championship, spans 7,500 yards and plays to a par 72. While the length of the course may benefit big hitters like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, last year’s winning team, Ripper GC, succeeded with strong performances in scrambling and putting, highlighting the importance of a complete game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Rahm enters as the favorite at +450, with DeChambeau close behind at +500. Joaquin Niemann sits at +750, followed by Tyrrell Hatton at +1000 and Carlos Ortiz at +1600. These players are among the top names to consider when evaluating potential picks for the 2025 LIV Golf event in Dallas.

There are also several intriguing long shots in the field of the LIV Golf Dallas. Brooks Koepka is listed at +2800, while Sergio Garcia comes in at +4000, and Dustin Johnson at +5000. Phil Mickelson, who currently ranks 11th in the LIV Golf standings, holds +8000 odds to win the event and is priced at +350 to finish inside the top 10 this week.

