How to watch the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025? TV and streaming schedule details explored

The LIV Golf players will play this week in the Mexico event. The tournament is scheduled to start with its first round on Friday (April 25), and will run through three days to have its finale on Sunday.

Fans can watch the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City on the Fox Sports channel and its app. The tournament will be available on TV on the FS2 and FS1 channels.

The first round, which is scheduled for Friday, will initially be available on the Fox Sports app from 3 pm ET to 5 pm ET, and then from 5 pm ET to 8 pm ET, it will be available on FS2. The second and third rounds will be available on FS1.

Here is the TV schedule for all three rounds of the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025:

Friday, April 25:

Channel: Fox Sports App (3-5 p.m. ET)

Channel: FS2 (5-8 p.m. ET )

Saturday, April 26

Fox Sports App (2-5 p.m. ET)

FS1 (5-8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 27

Channel: FS1 (2-8 p.m. ET)

In addition to the television, fans can also watch the event online on the Fox Sports app.

When will players tee off at LIV Golf Mexico City 2025?

The LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 will have a shotgun start at 1:05 pm on Friday, April 25. All the players in the field will start at the same time, starting from different holes.

Abraham Ancer will tee off in a group with Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed, while Carlos Ortiz will start with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

Here are the groups for the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City:

Group 1: Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed: starting hole 1

Group 2: Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka: starting hole 1

Group 3: Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau: starting hole 2

Group 4: Sergio Garcia, David Puig, Luis Masaveue: starting hole 3

Group 5: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz: starting hole 4

Group 6: Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert: starting hole 5

Group 7: Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III: starting hole 6

Group 8: Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield: starting from hole 7

Group 9: Jason Kokrak, Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch: starting hole 8

Group 10: Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters: starting hole 9

Group 11: Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele: starting hole 11

Group 12: Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt: starting hole 11

Group 13: Jinichuro Kozuma, Yubin Jang, Danny Lee: starting hole 12

Group 14: Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uilhein: starting hole 13

Group 15: Richard Bland, Frederik Kjettrup, Adrian Meronk: starting hole 14

Group 16: Ian Poulter, Anthony Kim, Chieh-po Lee: starting hole 15

Group 17: Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace: starting hole 16

Group 18: Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson, Kevin Na: starting hole 17

