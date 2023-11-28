How to watch Tiger Woods live at the 2023 Hero World Challenge? TV schedule, stream online and more explored

The Hero World Challenge is set to tee off on Thursday, November 30, at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. The event hosted by Tiger Woods will see the legendary golfer return to competitive golf after a break. The PGA Tour star will start his outing at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am event from hole 1 on Wednesday, November 29, at 8:20 am (Eastern Time).

Woods will take his first tee in the competition on Thursday at 11:52 am ET along with his longtime friend Justin Thomas. The event, which will see 20 big-name PGA Tour golfers compete for the $3,500,000 prize purse, will be telecast on the Golf Channel.

The 2023 Hero World Challenge TV Schedule

The Hero World Challenge at Albany’s championship golf course will have a closed-door Official Pro-Am on Wednesday. The main event will tee off at 10:46 am ET with Brian Harman and Lucas Glover on the first tee. Viewers can catch the first round of the event from 1:30-4:30 pm on the Golf Channel. Friday’s second round will be telecast at the same time.

The third round of the Tiger Woods-hosted event will be 12-2:30 pm on Golf Channel and 2:30-5 pm ET on NBC. Meanwhile, Sunday’s final round will be live from 11 am-1:30 pm on the Golf Channel and from 1:30 to 4:30 pm on NBC.

The event can be streamed online on Peacock.

How to watch the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

First round -Thursday, Nov. 30

1:30-4:30 pm ET - Golf Channel/Peacock

Second round - Friday, Dec. 1

1:30-4:30 pm ET - Golf Channel/Peacock

Third round - Saturday, Dec. 2

12-2:30 pm ET - Golf Channel/Peacock

2:30-5 pm ET, NBC/Peacock

Final round - Sunday, Dec. 3

11 am-1:30 pm ET - Golf Channel/Peacock

1:30-4:30 pm ET - NBC/Peacock

2023 Hero World Challenge tee times

As mentioned above, the PGA Tour-sanctioned event will tee off at 10:46 am with Harman and Glover on the first tee. The pairing of Cameron Young and Sepp Straka will follow suit at 10:57 am. Tony Finau will tee off with Wyndham Clark at 11:08 am, while Scottie Scheffler will join Sam Burns at 11:41 am.

Woods will tee off with Thomas at 11:52 am. He will be followed by Jason Day and Collin Morikawa at 12:03 pm. Defending champion Viktor Hovland will have a late tee-off. He will take the first tee at 12:25 pm - alongside Max Homa.

Listed below are the complete tee times for the Bahamas event (All times Eastern):

10:46 am - Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

10:57 am - Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

11:08 am - Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark

11:19 am - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:30 am - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

11:41 am - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

11:52 am - Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:03 pm - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

12:14 pm - Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth

12:25 pm - Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

More details on the Hero World Challenge will be updated as the event progresses.