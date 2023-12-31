How will the ranking points system work for the 2024 The Sentry Tournament under the new OWGR rules?

The PGA Tour's 2024 season is set to begin with the Sentry next week. The Sentry will take place from Thursday, January 4, to Sunday, January 7, at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour has made a few changes this season, such as introducing no-cuts in the Signature events. The Sentry is the first of the eight signature events in 2024, with a purse size of $20 million. Twenty-one of the top 25 players in the OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) will compete at the first event of the season.

The OWGR has also brought in some changes in awarding ranking points to the players. The winner will earn around 21% of the total OWGR points, which is 3–4 percent more than last year.

Last year, Jon Rahm earned 37.67530 OWGR points after winning at the Kapalua, and runner-up Collin Morikawa received 22.60518 points. However, now the ranking points will favor the top finishers more, as the players in the bottom 15 percent of the no-cut low-field events will not receive any points. Last year, Chad Ramey, who was last in the standings, earned 1.39398.

Another change that OWGR has brought in is awarding players the multi-win benefit. This means that the player who wins more than once in the 52-week ranking window will be rewarded with a 70% point bonus.

Peter Dawson, the ranking’s chairman, was quoted as saying via NBC Sports:

"Based on extensive analysis following the changes implemented in August 2022, we recognized these two opportunities to further enhance the [world ranking] and to accurately evaluate performances of the world’s participating players on all eligible tours."

"Adjustments to the ranking are made after careful consideration, and we are confident that today’s updates will better position the [ranking] for the future."

The new OWGR system has been brought in to reward the performing players more, but it will also create challenges for the lower-ranked players. It will be interesting to see how the new changes will affect the rankings in the future.

Who is playing at the Sentry 2024? A complete field explored

The field for the Sentry has also been cut short for 2024, and only 59 players will compete at the first Signature event of the year. Defending champion Jon Rahm will be absent from the event due to his move to LIV Golf.

Below is the field for the Sentry 2024:

Adam Hadwin

Adam Schenk

Adam Svensson

Akshay Bhatia

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

Cam Davis

Cameron Young

Camilo Villegas

Chris Kirk

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Davis Riley

Denny McCarthy

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Harris English

Hideki Matsuyama

J.T. Poston

Jason Day

Jordan Spieth

Justin Rose

Keegan Bradley

Kurt Kitayama

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Ludvig Åberg

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Wallace

Max Homa

Nick Hardy

Nick Taylor

Nico Echavarria

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Rickie Fowler

Russell Henley

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Taylor Moore

Theegala Sahith

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Vincent Norrman

Webb Simpson

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele