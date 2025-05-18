How did Xander Schauffele perform in the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship?

Xander Schauffele closed out the 2025 PGA Championship with an impressive final round of 3-under-par 68, capping off a consistent week with a strong Sunday performance.

Beginning on the front nine, Schauffele made an early move with a birdie on the 2nd hole. Although he gave that shot back with a bogey at the 3rd, he remained composed. He carded birdies at the par-5 7th and an eagle on the par-3 8th, quickly moving to 3-under for the round. A par on the 9th saw him make the turn in 32 strokes, four under for the tournament.

On the back nine, Schauffele continued his steady play. He opened with a birdie on the 10th hole. This was followed by pars from the 11th through the 12th holes before picking up another birdie on the par-4 14th. However, a double bogey on the 16th and a bogey on the 17th hole briefly halted his momentum. He bounced back with a birdie on the 18th to sign for an even-par 36 on the inward nine.

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

With a final round of 68, Xander Schauffele finished the championship at 3-under-par overall. His ability to avoid big mistakes and capitalize on scoring opportunities helped him post one of the better rounds on a challenging final day at Valhalla. However, he is far from defending his title at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Xander Schauffele’s win at the 2024 PGA Championship

Dramatically, Xander Schauffele secured his long-awaited first major title at the 2024 PGA Championship, delivering a clutch birdie on the final hole at Valhalla. His closing 6-under-par 65 edged Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke and set a new record for the lowest winning score in major championship history.

Entering the final round with everything to play for, Schauffele held steady under pressure. DeChambeau, who had already posted a final-round 64, was waiting in the clubhouse after a birdie on the par-5 18th. Schauffele, playing in the final group, needed a birdie on the last to seal the win, and he delivered.

His approach to the 18th green wasn’t without complications. After a tee shot that left him with a difficult stance near a bunker, Schauffele was forced to improvise. Standing with his feet in the sand and gripping down on a 4-iron, he managed a precise shot that left him just 35 yards from the flag. From there, he pitched it to six feet and calmly rolled in the putt to claim the Wanamaker Trophy.

The victory made Schauffele the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 to win the PGA Championship with a birdie on the final hole. The Olympic gold medalist’s triumph marked the highlight of his career to date, earning him a major title after several close calls.

