"It's kind of stupid" – Xander Schauffele echoes Scottie Scheffler's frustration over 'mudgate' at the 2025 PGA Championship

The 2025 PGA Championship has begun, and American golfer Xander Schauffele is in the field. Following the conclusion of the tournament’s first round, the 31-year-old golfer admitted that he had some trouble with muddy balls, as did Scottie Scheffler.

Last year, Schauffele clinched his first major championship title in the 2024 PGA Championship. He won the tournament with 21-under 263, one stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. His second major championship victory was in the 2024 Open Championship, which he won after scoring nine-under 275.

This year, the San Diego native is attempting to defend his title and claim his third major victory in the 2025 PGA Championship. He suffered a bogey on the 14th and a double bogey on the 16th. In a post-round interview, he stated that the mud balls may have caused the mishap on the 16th and called it an unfortunate situation. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“Had a ridiculous mud ball there on 16 with Scottie… I'm not sure. I aimed right of the bunker and it whipped in the water and Scottie whipped it in the water, as well. It is what it is, and a lot of guys are dealing with it, but it's just unfortunate to be hitting good shots and to pay them off that way. It's kind of stupid.”

Xander Schauffele also said that he wasn’t the only player who had to deal with mud balls during the round. He stated that he was “sure a lot of guys aren't super happy with sort of the conditions there” and added that the course was completely tipped out.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, just like Xander Schauffele, shot a double bogey on the 16th, possibly due to mud balls. In his post-round interview, he admitted that it was frustrating to lose control of his ball due to the situation and acknowledged that he doesn’t make the rules. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“It's one of those deals where it's frustrating to hit the ball in the middle of the fairway and get mud on it and have no idea where it's going to go. I understand it's part of the game, but there's nothing more frustrating for a player.”

Notably, Xander Schauffele finished his first round with one-over 72 and landed at T60, while Scheffler finished with two-under 69 and landed at T20.

Xander Schauffele's scorecard from the 2025 PGA Championship, Round 1

Xander Schauffele shot two birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey in his first round at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Here’s a look at the two-time major champ’s scorecard:

Round 1:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 6

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

