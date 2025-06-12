How did Xander Schauffele perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

Xander Schauffele is currently teeing off at the 2025 US Open. While he is looking forward to grabbing the third Major win of his career at the US Open, his first round did not conclude with great momentum. Schauffele kickstarted the first round with three consecutive even pars on the front nine. He then carded a birdie on the fourth hole. While it felt as if things were finally starting to speed up from there, there was a sudden shift in momentum.

Xander Schauffele went on to card a bogey right onto the next hole. He even carded a double bogey on the seventh hole. With that, he went over par on the front nine.

Xander Schauffele did manage to grab some momentum in the back nine. He carded two bogeys and ended the round with two consecutive birdies. After finishing at an even par on the back nine, Xander Schauffele settled for a 2-over. Here’s his final scorecard for the opening round:

Front Nine (OUT)

Hole 1, Par 4: 4

Hole 2, Par 4: 4

Hole 3, Par 4: 4

Hole 4, Par 5: 4

Hole 5, Par 4: 5

Hole 6, Par 3: 3

Hole 7, Par 4: 6

Hole 8, Par 3: 3

Hole 9, Par 4: 4

OUT: 37

Back Nine (IN)

Hole 10, Par 4: 4

Hole 11, Par 4: 4

Hole 12, Par 5: 6

Hole 13, Par 3: 4

Hole 14, Par 4: 4

Hole 15, Par 4: 4

Hole 16, Par 3: 3

Hole 17, Par 4: 3

Hole 18, Par 4: 3

IN: 35

Total: 72 (+2)

How has Xander Schauffele’s 2025 season been so far?

As of June, he has participated in nine events, making the cut in each and securing multiple top-20 finishes. His performance at the Masters, where he finished in a tie for eighth, remains his most productive result so far this year.

Schauffele’s scoring has shown both resilience and volatility, with strong opening rounds in tournaments like the Truist Championship and RBC Heritage, contrasted by higher scores in challenging conditions such as at THE PLAYERS Championship. Despite a few setbacks, he has consistently remained within competitive range, finishing no worse than 72nd and posting three finishes inside the top 15. Here is how his 2025 season has been so far:

The Sentry: T30, $137,500.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T40, $78,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship: 72, $50,250.00

Valspar Championship: T12, $178,350.00

Masters Tournament: T8, $588,000.00

RBC Heritage: T18, $226,055.56

Truist Championship: T11, $440,000.00

PGA Championship: T28, $115,820.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T25, $159,000.00

