How did Xander Schauffele do in Round 1 of the 2025 PGA Championship?

Xander Schauffele began his 2025 PGA Championship campaign at Quail Hollow with a steady opening round. Starting on the back nine, he made a solid start with a birdie on the 10th, followed by consecutive pars through the 13th. His only early slip came at the 14th, where he dropped a shot. On the par-5 15th, he made another par but encountered trouble at the 16th, where he carded a double bogey.

He managed to steady himself with pars on the 17th and 18th to close the back nine at 2-over par. Making the turn, Schauffele’s play remained consistent. He opened the front nine with a series of pars and made no major mistakes. He added a birdie on the eighth hole, his only gain of the day, and closed with a par on the ninth.

Xander Schauffele completed the round with a score of 72, finishing 1-over par for the day. His performance placed him in a respectable position heading into the second round, with room to build on his start. Despite the double bogey setback on the 16th, his front nine play showed control and balance.

PGA: PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

The conditions at Quail Hollow presented challenges for many players, and Xander Schauffele’s opening round reflected a mix of resilience and caution. With three rounds left, he remains in the hunt as he looks to improve his position and stay within reach of the leaders. His round featured a combination of steady putting and strategic course management.

Xander Schauffele’s 2024 PGA Championship win

Xander Schauffele secured his first major title at the 2024 PGA Championship with a dramatic birdie on the final hole at Valhalla Golf Club. He rolled in a 6-foot putt on the 18th to finish with a final-round 65, clinching the win by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau. His 72-hole total set a new benchmark as the lowest score in major championship history.

The Olympic gold medalist added the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy to his career achievements in what proved to be a high-pressure finish. DeChambeau, playing two groups ahead, had closed with a birdie on the 18th for a 64, setting the clubhouse lead and applying pressure on Schauffele.

Schauffele faced multiple challenges down the stretch. Mud on his ball on two key holes prevented him from going directly at the pin. On the 17th, his tee shot found a bunker, requiring a tough up-and-down to save par and stay level with DeChambeau. On the 18th, his drive came to rest just on the edge of a bunker, forcing him to improvise.

With his feet in the sand and gripping down on a 4-iron, Schauffele managed to find the fairway short of the green, leaving himself a favorable angle. He pitched his third shot to 6 feet and calmly converted the birdie putt to claim the title.

The 31-year-old became the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 to win the PGA Championship with a birdie on the final hole, completing a historic moment in his career.

