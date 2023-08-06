“I was 290 about two months ago, and I am 267 today” – DJ Khaled claims playing golf helped him with a major weight loss journey

DJ Khaled shed over 20 pounds in the last few months by playing golf. The American music producer has spent a lot of his time playing golf, hosting charity and celebrity golf events.

In an interview with Page Six, Khaled explained the secret of how he has successfully lost weight. He revealed that after starting to play golf, he shed 20 pounds in two months. He was 290 pounds two months ago and currently weighs around 267 pounds.

Speaking of his healthy lifestyle, DJ Khaled stated:

"My wife loves yoga, I love golf. So while she does yoga, I am golfing. I might eat more than I am supposed to eat — but I’ve been working on that a lot more lately. I have been feeling so amazing and inspired. I just feel great, and vibrant. I was 290 about two months ago, and I am 267 today, ever since I’ve been playing golf. It may not be a lot to y’all, but it is a lot to me.”

He is, however, dropping weight without sacrificing his favorite foods. He likes chocolate cookies but doesn't eat too many of them. Khaled added:

"The only thing I want to curb is that I love chocolate chip cookies. I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That’s why I golf everyday, and exercise everyday. So I kind of want to make sure I don’t overeat… but you know, I’m like everybody, I get excited.”

It is worth noting that DJ Khaled recently opened a Snipes concept store in Maimi, with a big opening in the heart of the buzzing city.

Regarding his store, he told People magazine:

“I’m taking everything so seriously. This is very special [and] unique, but what I love about it is it’s something that the city’s going to love — the young world’s going to love."

"I want to go pro" - DJ Khaled on his love for golf

The Wild Though singer is obsessed with golf. He spent the majority of his time driving down the centre of fairways and hitting shots on the greens.

His passion for the game is evident on his social media page, which is crammed with videos and photos of Khaled playing golf.

DJ Khaled said in a Fox News Digital interview in June 2023 that he aspires to be a pro golfer. He described it as a lovely game that he enjoys practising on a daily basis to improve his talents. Khaled stated:

"I want to go pro. The reason why I say that is, if for some reason I don’t go pro, I want to be able to play in some real big matches. Golf is a beautiful sport," he said. "Golf is like life: It’s not easy, but it’s beautiful. Every day, you try to perfect [your game].

"You’re battling yourself to be greater and greater every day on the course. It’s a special addiction because just the way you hit the ball, and you get that sound, you want to keep getting that same love every time you hit the ball. I loved it when I was kid, but now it’s a full-time thing to me. You have to add golfer beside my name now because I am a true golfer now," he added.

It is worth noting that golf is a great tool for improving health, with both physical and emotional benefits.