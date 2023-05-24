"Let's go golfing!" - DJ Khaled reveals his passion for Golf, which helped him lose 15 lbs

DJ Khaled, a well-known music producer and businessman, has developed a love for golf. This has not only given him a new lease on life but also assisted him in losing a substantial 15 pounds. His life has changed as a result of his unanticipated love for the sport, becoming healthier and more active.

He recently said in an interview that his new love for golf is so profound that he now wakes up screaming his new catchphrase:

"Lets go golfing!"

DJ Khaled's Golf Journey: A Newfound Love and a Healthier Lifestyle

DJ Khaled - Instagram @ djkhaled

The music magnate, who plays off a handicap of 14, has his Instagram page flooded with posts about his golfing adventures. DJ Khaled, renowned for his vivacious demeanor and unwavering work ethic, has discovered peace and harmony on the golf course.

A Preferable Alternative to the Gym

A lot of people, including DJ Khaled, are learning about the numerous advantages of golf as an activity. People of all ages and fitness levels can benefit from the sport's low-impact, total-body workout.

In a research paper published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, walking an 18-hole golf course can cover 4-5 miles and result in a calorie burn of over 1,500. Golf thus presents a compelling alternative to conventional gym-based exercises.

Golf pros and amateurs alike have hailed the sport's health advantages. Players like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy have been putting great work into changing their lifestyles the last few years in order to keep up with the rest of the field. A healthier body makes for a cleaner swing.

A Sport with Physical and Mental Benefits

Golf is not only a pleasant and interesting pastime, but it is also a powerful tool to enhance one's health, as DJ Khaled's trip demonstrates. The activity appeals to individuals looking for a more fun and long-lasting type of exercise due to its distinctive blend of physical and mental advantages.

In terms of his personal enjoyment and health, the musician's recent journey into the world of golf has produced excellent benefits. His 15-pound weight loss is evidence of the sport's effectiveness as exercise. Professional players like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy's recent physical transformations further bolsters golf's reputation as a sport that promotes good health.

Taking up golf may be the ideal solution for those looking for a new method to stay active and healthy.

