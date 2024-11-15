"I actually like being out here at DP World Tour"- $60 million worth LIV Golfer opens up about playing the DP World Tour Championship

Joaquin Niemann is currently in fourth place at the DP World Tour Championship after two rounds. He said he's having a good time at the tournament even if it differs from his usual LIV Golf events.

The $60 million golfer (per Celebrity Net Worth) said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, it was a little rusty, four or five weeks off. But I feel like there's a lot of stuff that I'm working on my swing and on my game, and everything that I'm trying to improve for what's coming on any next season on LIV."

The golfer had not played much since the conclusion of the LIV season, but he has bounced back to shake the rust off. His enjoyment of the tournament and the host tour might be a reason why.

Niemann went on:

"Yeah, I actually like being out here at DP World Tour and try to put that in practice and commit to that. Yeah, it's been great."

Niemann has shot seven under through two rounds, putting him two strokes off the lead. Antoine Rozner, Rory McIlroy, and Tyrrell Hatton, a LIV tourmate, are ahead of him right now.

Niemann said he "felt like everything" was playing pretty well for him. He said he made some putts he was missing the day before and hit more fairways in round two.

The only trouble could have been on the eighth and ninth holes where the rough is "brutal" at the DP World Tour Championship. The Chilean said being able to avoid that and hit the fairway anyway gave him "a little boost of confidence."

LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann claims DP World Tour Championship course works well for him

Joaquin Niemann is in genuine contention for a DP World Tour Championship title. The LIV Golf star will have to make up a few strokes in the next two days, but he's in the thick of it now.

Joaquin Niemann addressed his performance (Image via Imagn)

Part of the reason he's playing so well is the DP World Tour Championship course, as Joaquin Niemann said that it plays to his strengths. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I like these courses where you have to hit it long and straight. I feel like it suits really well for me."

It hasn't all been perfect, though:

"The second shots I have some struggles a few times where I haven't had the right number on the second shots with my irons. I feel like it might be a little struggle of catching it quite good because sometimes it sits down a little bit, which I think is gets a little tricky, which is good."

He anticipates figuring something else out moving forward to try and close the gap between himself and Antoine Rozner at the top of the leaderboard.

