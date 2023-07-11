“I admire what Paige Spiranac has done”: World’s sexiest tennis influencer shares admiration for former golf pro

Like Paige Spiranac, Rachel Stuhlmann is an influencer who produces sports content for social media. In Stuhlmann's case, her sport is tennis, and she is known as "the world's sexiest tennis player."

Stuhlmann promotes herself as "the No. 1 tennis influencer." She has 308,000 followers on Instagram and about 98,000 on Twitter. Her posts showing off her figure on tennis courts or in activities associated with the sport are well known.

The similarities between Stuhlmann and Paige Spiranac's approach as influencers is not coincidental. Recently, the former acknowledged her admiration for what Spiranac has done in bringing positive attention to golf.

Stuhlmann told the Daily Star:

"I admire what Paige Spiranac has done in golf - brought positive attention to the sport with quality content and I’m doing my best to similarly push the game of tennis forward too."

"I love bringing positive attention to and highlighting what’s going on around the sport. A big part of my brand has been embracing myself and not being afraid to take hot pictures while showcasing the sport I love."

Like Paige Spiranac in golf, Rachel Stuhlmann has a much broader spectrum of tennis activity than social media content (although she is much better known for it).

Stuhlmann is a podcaster, a radio commentator for tournaments of different categories, host of tennis-related events and an organizer of them.

Sports career of the "Paige Spiranac" of tennis

The similarities between Paige Spiranac and Stuhlmann don't end with what they both currently do professionally. Stuhlmann also had a successful career as a tennis player at the junior and amateur levels.

Stuhlmann is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. According to her family history, she asked her parents to introduce her to tennis at the age of five. She trained with a variety of coaches and the results came quickly.

As a junior, Stuhlmann won the 2009 Class 2 State Championship (double 6-0) ... Won the title in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. For this result, she received the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Metro Player of the Year award.

She was ranked No. 59 by the Tennis Recruiting Network and was in the Top 100 of the U.S. national rankings, with a 68th best ranking (2010). The tennisrecruiting.net website awarded her four stars when receiving college offers.

She was recruited to the University of Missouri as one of the "most promising and top players" in the state, according to the university's news service.

She was named to the first team in her freshman collegiate season (2010-11). At this level, she had a four seasons career record of 56 wins and 58 losses in singles. In doubles, her performance was 38 and 59.

Unlike Paige Spiranac, Rachel Stuhlmann did not pursue a professional tennis career after graduation (remember that Spiranac did play some tournaments as a professional and even pursued, albeit unsuccessfully, LPGA Tour qualification.).

