"I was not allowed into the clubhouses," - When Tiger Woods recalled racism as a driving force behind his success

In the last three decades, Tiger Woods' game has undoubtedly elevated his status as a legendary figure. To honor this status, the PGA decided to induct Woods into the World Golf Hall of Fame on March 9, 2022. At the time, the golfer got emotional on the podium as he discussed his struggling young days.

Woods discussed how he experienced racism at a young age and how he always fought to overcome it. He was not allowed in clubhouses because of his skin color, so he trained twice as hard to have a 50% chance of entering at the time. The 15-time Major winner explained how racism pushed him even harder, driving him to become who he is today.

Tiger Woods talked about these things in his Hall of Fame speech, stating:

"You had to be twice as good to get half a chance (so) I made practice so hard, hurt so much, because I want to make sure I was ready come game time. I was not allowed into the clubhouses. The color of my skin dictated that... As I got older, that drove me even more."

While standing on the podium, Tiger Woods also revealed that he had a bet with PGA veteran Steve Stricker not to cry during his speech. Woods thought he could hold back the tears, but the moment became so emotional that they flowed down. He also acknowledged his defeat in the bet by saying:

"I just lost a bet to (PGA veteran Steve) Stricker I wouldn't cry."

Aside from that, in the speech, Tiger Woods thanked his parents and claimed that their efforts had resulted in him receiving such a high honor. Not only that, but he emphasized that success is earned and not given without effort.

Tiger Woods welcomed Rory McIlroy to the Grand Slam Club

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy became the sixth golfer to complete his Grand Slam in April 2025. He won the Masters by a razor-thin margin, which Tiger Woods appreciated on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Woods is the fifth golfer to complete the Grand Slam, so he congratulated McIlroy and said:

"Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!"

Apart from Woods and McIlroy, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus have also completed their respective career grand slam.

Talking about Tiger Woods' grand slam, he completed it on July 23, 2000, when he won The Open Championship (British Open) in St Andrews, Scotland. He was only 24 years old at the time, making him the youngest ever to do it. Woods also held all four majors from 2000 to 2001, a feat known as the 'Tiger Slam' among fans.

