"I was almost crying walking off the range" - Robert MacIntyre weighs in on his relationship with Justin Rose

The Ryder Cup has a special meaning for many people, and Robert MacIntyre was no exception. Legendary stories are woven into the biennial event, some as incredible sporting feats, others in the impact one player can have on another. Such was the case with MacIntyre and Justin Rose.

The first impression of actually playing in the Ryder Cup was a difficult one for Robert MacIntyre. In his own words, he was "almost crying" as he walked out for his first match. But luckily he was paired with Justin Rose, who was the rock he needed.

This Wednesday (October 4), Robert MacIntyre shared anecdotes with the press about what it was like to work with Justin Rose at the Ryder Cup. The Scot was interviewed at the Old Course in St Andrews, home of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which begins this Thursday.

He told the reporters:

"He [Rose] seen I was nervous. I mean, I was almost crying walking off the range. He came over and put his arm around me and goes: 'Everything is going to be all right, this will be over in two and a half minutes.' He was brilliant. He is so experienced. He kept me calm. He trusted me. He believed in me."

He added:

"And then [on] Saturday he just kept believing in me, even when I still hadn't holed a putt for 12 holes... Once I holed that [on 13th], he just put his arm around me and was like, 'That's what it's all about. We stay in this fight and we fight together.' He was incredible the whole week. He was someone that I knew I got along with but now I know him on a different level."

Robert MacIntyre, 27, played his first Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Meanwhile, it was the sixth appearance for 43-year-old Justin Rose.

What the 2023 Ryder Cup was like for Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre pictured at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose were paired for the two rounds of foursomes at the tournament. It proved to be the right decision as the duo finished on 1.5 points after a win and a draw.

On the first day, Rose and MacIntyre came up against Max Homa and Wyndham Clark. Just when it looked like the Americans were going to take the match, which would have given them their first point of the event, the Europeans came back to level the match with a legendary putt from Rose on the 18th hole.

Saturday was even better for MacIntyre and Rose. They came up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth and beat them 3&2. It was the only European victory of the afternoon.

In the singles, Rose lost his match to Patrick Cantlay 2&1, but MacIntyre won his match against Wyndham Clark by the same score.

Rose scored 1.5 points from three matches, while MacIntyre contributed 2.5 points, also from three matches.