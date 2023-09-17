“I almost got a little bit of a warm up “- Ludvig Aberg's strong lead at BMW PGA Championship fueled by playing with Rory Mcllroy

Ludvig Aberg started his final day campaign at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship as the joint leader. In the first two rounds at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, he was paired with Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

Speaking after the third round, Aberg shared that it was really nice to play alongside McIlroy. He added that it was sort of a warm-up for him to be around his European teammate ahead of the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup.

As quoted by Golf Monthly, he said:

"I almost got a little bit of a warm-up the first two days playing with Rory, there was a lot of stuff going on. I felt like I handled it well the first two days and did the same today (Saturday) where I kept my feet where they are and tried to focus on one shot at a time. Hopefully, I'll do the same tomorrow (Sunday) and play some good golf."

Ludvig Aberg turned professional earlier this year in June. Since then he has been quite phenomenal on golf courses across the all tournaments he has played. He recently won the European Masters after which he was selected by captain Luke Donald for the European Ryder Cup.

Later on, the Swedish golfer added that it was "really cool" to have all the experiences he has been having as a pro. He also said that playing alongside Rory McIlroy was "new" for him and he handled that pretty well.

Speaking of his first win on the DP World Tour at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Switzerland, Ludvig Aberg said via Golf Monthly:

"Switzerland was cool coming from behind with my first win and playing well over the back nine gave me a belief that I can do it and I can do it on this stage."

"I'll try to form some bonds with the younger guys" - Rory McIlroy wishes to get closer to Ludvig Aberg and others

Rory McIlroy will be without European stalwarts like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and a few more when the Ryder Cup begins in less than two weeks time.

Before the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy shared that it would be different for him to be in the locker room of the European team. He said that he would try to forge new bonds with youngsters like Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard.

The Northern Irish golfer praised Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, who have proved to come out better as golfers in the past few years. As quoted by Golf Digest, he said:

"It's time to form new bonds with other guys. Hopefully, I still have a few Ryder Cups left in me, so I'll try to form some bonds with the younger guys, like Nicolai and Ludwig, as well as guys who are going to be there a long time like Viktor and Jon."

Rory McIlroy is currently at the Wentworth Club, playing in the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. He has finished his fourth and final round and is placed on T6 rank on the leaderboard as of writing.