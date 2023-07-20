“I already played the minimum on the PGA Tour” – LIV Golfer Patrick Reed says he wants to play on ‘all three’ tours

Patrick Reed seems more than happy teeing up for The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. The 32-year-old LIV golfer, who’s been a strong presence in the majors this year, has now revealed that wants to continue playing in Europe. Reed said that he wants to play “all three” circuits – LIV Golf, PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Opening up about his playtime ambitions ahead of the major championship tee off on Thursday, Reed said that he ‘always wanted to keep his European Tour status.’ The golfer went on to state that he’d “already played the minimum on the PGA Tour” and “every event on LIV,” making him the only man to do all three circuits.

Speaking to the media, Patrick Reed said, as quoted by NUCLR Golf:

“I've always wanted to play and keep my European Tour status. I'm an honorary lifetime member. I take pride in that. PGA TOUR, yeah of course I'd love to play. The first year of LIV I would have played the minimum - I already played the minimum on the PGA TOUR.

"I have played every event on LIV and I would have played the minimum on the European Tour. I was that one guy when they said no one can play all three. Well, I did it. Shocker.”

Based on his comments, the golfer seems to be happy that the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have come together. The governing bodies shaking hands hints at the possibility of players getting open access to different tours.

Patrick Reed on his wish to continue playing in Europe

This isn’t the first time Patrick Reed has expressed his wish to continue on the European Tour. The LIV golfer, who’s regularly appeared more at home in Europe than in his native United States, recently admitted his love to play on the circuit. The golfer, who was granted the honorary life membership of the DP World Tour in 2019, said that he “took pride” in being the one consistent American on the circuit.

Earlier this month, Patrick Reed opened up about his love for European golf and said, as quoted by The Guardian:

“I have always loved coming over, playing on the European Tour and showing my support. I took pride in being the one American who always came over consistently. Hopefully everything will work out and I can get back to doing that. I have been everywhere: the big events, smaller events.

"It wasn’t like I only came over and played in the big events, I showed support consistently. Once I got my card I kept coming over, kept showing support and tried to play at least the minimum number of tournaments every year. Getting honorary life membership as only the fourth American and the only American still out playing meant a lot to me. It meant a lot to me to come over and play, to show support to the entire tour.”

It is noteworthy that Reed joined an elite American group consisting of Collin Morikawa, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson when he got the honorary life membership.