Tom Kim sits on the top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Travelers Championship after the end of the third round. The tournament is being played from June 20 to 23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Tom Kim carded 62 and 65 in the first two rounds of the 2024 Travelers Championship. He continued his good performance with a score of 5 under 65 in the third round and an aggregate score of 18 under 192 after 54 holes.

Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia are tied for the second position with -17. Xander Schauffele and Sungjae Im are tied for the fourth position with -16. With the leaderboard stacked before the final round, the fourth day is sure to be a nail-biter. Talking about it, Kim said (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, I feel like out here there's no, it's all about just execution. I'm going to go out tomorrow with the same game plan and try to do the things that I've been doing and if it's good enough, it's great, but if someone's better than that, I can't do anything about it."

The South Korean further said that any score isn't safe at the competition. He added:

"So just kind of go in with the expectation of there's just, it's a stacked leaderboard, out here a 5, 6-shot lead is not save safe at all. So I got to go out tomorrow and do the same game plan and execute."

In the third round, Kim scored one bogey on the 4th hole and three birdies on the 5th, 6th and 8th holes on the front nine. On the back nine, he notched three more birdies on the 11th, 13th and 15th holes.

Tom Kim is looking to claim his fourth PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Travelers Championship. The World No. 26 last won the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

A look at Tom Kim's performance in 2024

Tom Kim has had a mixed 2024 season so far. He has had one top-10 finish and five top-25 finishes in his 18 starts this year. He has missed cuts in only two of those tournaments but hasn't been on the top of his game.

Kim's best performance this year came at the RBC Canadian Open where he finished at T4. His other notable performances have been at the WM Phoenix Open where he finished T17 and RBC Heritage where he finished T18.

Let's take a look at Tom Kim's performance in the 2024 season so far:

The Sentry: T45 (68-70-74-66, 278, -14) The American Express: Missed Cut (69-71-65, 205, -11) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T31 (71-67-71, 209, -7) WM Phoenix Open: T17 (74-66-67-67, 274, -10) The Genesis Invitational: T24 (69-69-72-69, 279, -5) Cognizant Classic: T62 (68-68-70-76, 282, -2) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T52 (73-74-70-77, 294, +6) THE PLAYERS Championship: Withdrawn (37, E) Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut (73-78, 151, +7) Masters Tournament: T30 (72-78-77-66, 293, +5) RBC Heritage: T18 (69-66-69-71, 275, -9) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T52 (69-67-69-69, 274, -10) Wells Fargo Championship: T47 (73-69-73-76, 291, +7) PGA Championship: T26 (66-71-68-70, 275, -9) Charles Schwab Challenge: T24 (69-68-68-74, 279, -1) RBC Canadian Open: T4 (70-68-65-64, 267, -13) the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T43 (70-75-78-74, 297, +9) U.S. Open: T26 (71-68-71-76, 286, +6) Travelers Championship (ongoing): 1 (62-65-65, 192, -18)