"I beat him quite a bit": Bryson DeChambeau shares his opinion about Scottie Scheffler from college days

Bryson DeChambeau revealed how Scottie Scheffler's golf skills held up back in their college days. DeChambeau closed his Open Championship week with a T10 finish after carding a 9-under par final score of 275.Following his final round, DeChambeau attended an interview with Sky Sports in the studio. When the golf reporter asked him about the dominance Scheffler has maintained over the week at Royal Portrush, the LIV golfer reminisced about their collegiate golf days. DeChambeau said:&quot;I will tell you in college he was a good player, but not that good! I beat him quite a bit and he has stepped up his game for sure.&quot;He went on to add:&quot;It’s impressive to watch. He is setting a benchmark that we all aspire to be at and I have got to work a lot harder on my game.&quot;Sky Sports Golf shared a video clip from the interview on X. Take a look at the post here:Before excelling on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler played for the University of Texas whereas Bryson DeChambeau played for the Southern Methodist University in Dallas. The duo also played together at the Ryder Cup in 2021 for Team USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.At the 153rd Open Championship, while DeChambeau finished in a four-way tie for 10th, Scheffler emerged victorious and claimed his first Claret Jug with a 17-under par score of 267.Bryson DeChambeau shares his admiration for 'family man' Scottie SchefflerBryson DeChambeau during a press conference at The 153rd Open - Source: GettyBryson DeChambeau made his eighth start at the Open Championship this week. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open, DeChambeau made a comeback to finish in the Top 10 at Royal Portrush.During his post round press conference on Sunday, July 20, the LIV golfer was asked if he saw Scottie Scheffler transcending traditional golf like himself.DeChambeau has built a global fanbase, across age groups, with his online presence as a YouTube golfer. In response to the question, he admired the family man in Scheffler as he said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I think he's a family man. He really respects his family, and he believes and wants that to be the most important thing for him. I have full respect for that. At some point I will have a family.&quot;&quot;For him, I think it's more important to take care of his family, which he's done a great job and tremendous job of balancing the two, being the best golfer in the world and being a family man,&quot; Bryson DeChambeau added.DeChambeau also spoke about being back in the US Ryder Cup team later this year. As the team looks to win the title back after the disappointment last year, DeChambeau hopes to bring a 'tsunami of crowd' to Bethpage in support of Team USA.