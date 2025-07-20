  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "I beat him quite a bit": Bryson DeChambeau shares his opinion about Scottie Scheffler from college days

"I beat him quite a bit": Bryson DeChambeau shares his opinion about Scottie Scheffler from college days

By Anusha M
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:11 GMT
Bryson DeChamebeau - Scottie Scheffler - Source - Getty
Bryson DeChamebeau - Scottie Scheffler - Source - Getty

Bryson DeChambeau revealed how Scottie Scheffler's golf skills held up back in their college days. DeChambeau closed his Open Championship week with a T10 finish after carding a 9-under par final score of 275.

Ad

Following his final round, DeChambeau attended an interview with Sky Sports in the studio. When the golf reporter asked him about the dominance Scheffler has maintained over the week at Royal Portrush, the LIV golfer reminisced about their collegiate golf days. DeChambeau said:

"I will tell you in college he was a good player, but not that good! I beat him quite a bit and he has stepped up his game for sure."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He went on to add:

"It’s impressive to watch. He is setting a benchmark that we all aspire to be at and I have got to work a lot harder on my game."

Sky Sports Golf shared a video clip from the interview on X. Take a look at the post here:

Ad

Before excelling on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler played for the University of Texas whereas Bryson DeChambeau played for the Southern Methodist University in Dallas. The duo also played together at the Ryder Cup in 2021 for Team USA at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

At the 153rd Open Championship, while DeChambeau finished in a four-way tie for 10th, Scheffler emerged victorious and claimed his first Claret Jug with a 17-under par score of 267.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau shares his admiration for 'family man' Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau during a press conference at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty
Bryson DeChambeau during a press conference at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau made his eighth start at the Open Championship this week. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open, DeChambeau made a comeback to finish in the Top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Ad

During his post round press conference on Sunday, July 20, the LIV golfer was asked if he saw Scottie Scheffler transcending traditional golf like himself.

DeChambeau has built a global fanbase, across age groups, with his online presence as a YouTube golfer. In response to the question, he admired the family man in Scheffler as he said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think he's a family man. He really respects his family, and he believes and wants that to be the most important thing for him. I have full respect for that. At some point I will have a family."
Ad
"For him, I think it's more important to take care of his family, which he's done a great job and tremendous job of balancing the two, being the best golfer in the world and being a family man," Bryson DeChambeau added.

DeChambeau also spoke about being back in the US Ryder Cup team later this year. As the team looks to win the title back after the disappointment last year, DeChambeau hopes to bring a 'tsunami of crowd' to Bethpage in support of Team USA.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications