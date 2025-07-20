  • home icon
"Rory McIlroy will own USA at Bethpage" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's Ryder Cup claim

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Jul 20, 2025 18:00 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau (on the right) and Rory McIlroy (on the left) / Source: Getty Images
Bryson DeChambeau (on the right) and Rory McIlroy (on the left) / Source: Getty Images

After finishing his final round at the 153rd Open Championship, Bryson DeChambeau shared high hopes regarding the Ryder Cup. Fans are now reacting to his comments.

As Major season wraps up in golf, fans will soon get the opportunity to witness one of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport at Bethpage Black. The Ryder Cup will take place in September and DeChambeau is already looking forward to it.

After wrapping up his Major stint at Royal Portrush, the 31-year-old expressed that the US Team is tired of losing and is determined to come out on top this year. NUCLR GOLF shared an excerpt of his statement on X.

"🚨🇺🇸🗣️ #NO JOKE — Bryson DeChambeau spoke post round about the Ryder Cup: “This year’s no joke. We’re tired of it. We’re tired of losing.” Added that he hopes to bring a “tsunami of noise” to Bethpage Black 😲"

Take a look at the post on X here:

DeChambeau has performed well at the Ryder Cup over the years. In 2021, the golfer went 2-1-0 on his Ryder Cup scorecard. The two-time Major champion won his Sunday singles match against Sergio Garcia.

Reacting to DeChambeau's statement, some criticized the golfer. While others praised DeChambeau for his passion towards the sport.

Take a look at some of the comments below the X post:

"Rory will own USA at Bethpage," wrote a fan in response to Bryson DeChambeau.
"Excited to see him back on the squad," another fan claimed.
"Better win a major first lol," chipped in another fan.
"They've won 2 of the last 4," another one commented.
"Am sure McIlroy won't be holding back," another one talked about Team Europe's icon.
"Gotta have him," commented another fan.

It's worth noting that DeChambeau is in a promising position on the Ryder Cup standings.

Where does Bryson DeChambeau stand in the Team USA Ryder Cup standings?

Bryson DeChambeau remains very much in contention to make the Team USA roster for the Ryder Cup. Currently, Scottie Scheffler is leading the Ryder Cup rankings leaderboard with a landslide margin. Xander Schauffele is second on the list.

DeChambeau is currently fifth with 10,318 points to his name. The top six golfers will automatically qualify for the team.

Take a look at the current top 10 players in the 2025 Ryder Cup Team USA standings:

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler - 27770.33
  • 2. Xander Schauffele - 12706.10
  • 3. J.J. Spaun - 12271.85
  • 4. Russell Henley - 11166.85
  • 5. Bryson DeChambeau - 10318.00
  • 6. Justin Thomas - 10078.31
  • 7. Collin Morikawa - 9743.61
  • 8. Ben Griffin - 8604.91
  • 9. Keegan Bradley - 7881.22
  • 10. Harris English - 7747.15
Edited by Tushar Bahl
