Watch: Bryson DeChambeau left frustrated after repeated failures during Round 1 of The Open

Bryson DeChambeau is a fan favourite at this year's The Open Championship. But it looks like his first round has not been what he was looking forward to. DeChambeau began his first round by attempting the front nine holes, and everything went smoothly until hole number four.

Ad

The Par 4, 502-yard hole, which is regarded as the second most difficult at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, gave Bryson DeChambeau a hard time. After his tee shot, DeChambeau struggled when he needed to hit the ball in the rough. He attempted to hit towards the green but utterly missed with his initial swing. During his second try, the ball was brushed by the club and tumbled down the slope, creating a nightmare for Bryson DeChambeau.

Ad

Trending

The golfer was able to finish this hole with a double bogey, and as of this writing, he is at +2 on the course, six shots behind the leader. An X page named NUCLR Golf reported Bryson's struggle with a post that said,

"Disaster for DeChambeau on the 4th 😨 Bryson completely missed on his first shot, and moved it just a few feet down the hill on his second shot 🫨 @BrysonLegion"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to this tournament, Bryson DeChambeau had a pretty average performance at the LIV Golf Andalucia. The golfer was unable to make a significant impression and finished his tournament at the Real Club Valderrama with a total score of three over par. He finished tied for 30th position after three rounds of -1,+1, +3, and +3.

Coincidentally, in the final round of that tournament, while attempting the 17th hole, DeChambeau encountered a similar predicament to the aforementioned incident. And he finished the hole with a double bogey.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau describes how he hopes to counteract his wind playing

Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau has a mixed history with the wind. He has experienced numerous wind-related obstacles, but in recent times, he has sought to improve his ability to adjust to the wind. Real Club Valderrama was no exception, as DeChambeau pointed out during the Open Championship preview conference.

Ad

The golfer explained what he is doing to counter the wind by stating (Quoted by ASAP Sports),

"But two, all I've really done is hit more half shots and tried to play into the wind a lot more. If it's a left-to-right wind, I'll draw it. If it's a right-to-left wind, I'll try to cut it more often than not."

Ad

The golfer continued,

"If I try to play with the wind, sometimes I lose control of the golf ball. That's what I did; whenever I had a right-to-left wind and I was trying to hit draws, man, that thing would go forever offline. Those are few things I've been working on. Wouldn't it be cool to test in a massive wind tunnel? Yes, I'd for sure do that. I'd love that."

Bryson DeChambeau still has a lot to give in the Open Championship, and who knows if he can make a comeback after this disastrous start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More