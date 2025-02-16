  • home icon
  "I beat Scottie Scheffler today"; "Washed?" – Fans react to World No.1 golfer's brutal Genesis Invitational round

"I beat Scottie Scheffler today"; "Washed?" – Fans react to World No.1 golfer's brutal Genesis Invitational round

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 16, 2025 07:15 GMT
Scottie Scheffler struggles at the Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty, x@Kringle_Klaus, x@C_Burke537)
Scottie Scheffler struggles at the Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty, x@Kringle_Klaus, x@C_Burke537)

Scottie Scheffler had a nightmare performance during the third round of the Genesis Invitational. He posted a 4-over 76 on Saturday, February 15, his worst single-round score in nearly three years.

Scheffler entered the third round of the Genesis Invitational after shooting 70 and 67, sitting at 7-under overall. He started well with a birdie on the fifth, but things went south after that. Over the next thirteen holes, he made three bogeys and a double bogey, finishing the day at 4-over.

The 4-over 76 was Scottie Scheffler's worst round since the 2022 Players Championship.

Fans online had mixed reactions to Scottie Scheffler's third-round performance. Some felt Torrey Pines was brutal, while others thought it was just a one-off day for the two-time major champion.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"I beat Scotty today. On the same course? No. Under the same conditions? No. Legitimately? Not really," one fan wrote.
"Washed?" another fan posted.
"A combination of the weight of high expectations after last year/characteristic struggles on the green/still recovering from his bizarre off-season injury. The season's still young though, but he didn't have rounds like this or last week's final round very often last year," this fan commented.
"Torrey Pines looks like a brutal course. I’d love to play there but I’d be bringing a lot of balls," one fan remarked.
"He’s come from behind plenty of times! I can’t wait to watch!!" another user opined.
"On Saturday “Moving Day” Scheffler & McIlroy both moved backwards," this fan joked.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the Genesis Invitational, Round 4?

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round of the Genesis Invitational 2025. The duo will tee off from the first hole on Sunday, February 16, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The World No. 1 golfer is currently tied for eighth at 3-under and is five strokes behind Patrick Rodgers, who carded a 4-under 68 to take a one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy.

The final day of action at Torrey Pines South Course will begin on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. ET, with Taylor Pendrith and Matthieu Pavon as the first pairing. Leader Patrick Rodgers is paired with McCarthy and will tee off at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
