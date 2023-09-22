“I believe that’s the Bulls announcer from the 90s” – Fans mock Brooks Koepka and Barstool's Dan 'Big Cat' Katz's entry at LIV Golf Chicago Pro-am

Brooks Koepka played at the LIV Golf Chicago Pro-Am tournament with Barstool's host Dan 'Big Cat' Katz on Thursday, September 21. The NUCLR Golf recently posted a video of them entering the golf course.

Dan Katz entered clapping and then was joined by Keopka. However, golf fans found the entry hilarious as there was no crowd to cheer for them. They even mocked the announcer who gave the introduction of the stars as they entered the golf course.

The NUCLR Golf posted the clip with the caption:

"@BarstoolBigCat and Brooks Koepka arrive at the party hole during the LIV Chicago Pro-am (via jzfish / IG)."

In the comments section of the post, a user wrote:

"I believe that’s the Bulls announcer from the 90s."

"For a moment I thought Brooks came out first and I thought “he’s let himself go," another user wrote.

"No crowd! Really accessible to fans then..," commented another user.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Ahead of the start of their match, Brooks Koepka expressed his excitement about playing with Dan Katz in his interview with the media. He said:

“Yeah, I'm looking forward to seeing Big Cat with no knee flex hitting the golf ball. I think that's what I'm excited for. The shit-talking will definitely be there. I know we've gone back and forth in texts over the last few days. Hopefully, I win this match otherwise I'm going to hear it for a while.”

The 2023 LIV Golf Chicago will start with the first round on Friday, September 22, and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, September 24, in Rich Harvest Farm.

When will Brooks Koepka start his game at the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago?

Brooks Koepke will tee off for the first round of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event on Friday, September 22, at 12:15 p.m. ET. He will pair up with the defending champion of the tournament Cameron Smith and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

All the golfers playing this week will start their game at 12:15 p.m. ET. However, the players will tee off on different holes.

Here are the pairings of the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago for Friday:

1. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson

2. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen

3. Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau

4. Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer

6. Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood

7. Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

8. Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell

9. Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan, Matt Jones

10. Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff

11. Cameron Tringale, Brendon Steele, James Piot

13. Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer

14. Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Talor Gooch

15. Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell II, Paul Casey

16. Charl Schwatzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

17. Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez

18. Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig