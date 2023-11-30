"I am the best leader for the PGA Tour" - Jay Monahan openly lauds himself amid rumors of ousting

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently lauded himself amid the rumors of him stepping down from his position, saying that he is the best leader for the tour.

Recently, golf analyst Bob Ball tweeted that Monahan lost the support of the stakeholders in the last few months. He claimed that the incumbent commissioner would leave his post once the controversial deal between the LIV Golf and PGA Tour is finalized.

Monahan spoke at the New York Times DeadBook summit and dubbed him one of the best leaders on the PGA Tour.

"I believe that I am the best leader for the PGA Tour," said Monahan.

Recent years have seen controversy over Jay Monahan's stay on the PGA Tour, particularly following the establishment of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Monahan opposed the series since its inception in 2022 and even banned players, who joined LIV.

However, he unexpectedly consented to combine PGA Tour and LIV Golf in June 2023. His decision brought criticism from golf fans, players and 9/11 families.

"I am a work in progress" - Jay Monahan opens up about his working methods

Jay Monahan also opened up about his work and said he focuses on things that he can control. He admitted that he is a 'work in progress' and has been trying to improve himself.

"You'll hear people talk a lot about 'I focus on the things I can control.'I wasn't doing a good job of that. I was confusing that," Monahan said. "I am fully focused on the things I control.

"And so, you have to realize that it's part of life, it's part of who I am, it's my truth. And I am a work in progress. And I'm just every single day trying to improve."

Adding to his statement, Jay Monahan supported his decision to sign a deal with LIV Golf. He validated his decision by saying that people made more consequential decisions than he did.

"People have made far more consequential decisions than the one that I've made and ultimately, the one that we're going to make,” he said. “You have to look out over the horizon, you have to believe in your heart of hearts that what you're committing to is the right decision. And you have to be willing to take all the criticism, and there has been a lot of it, and it will continue to be more.”

The agreement between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been put on hold. The US government is currently investigating it, and a decision is likely to be made by this year.