“I could have caddied for Rory McIlroy and he would’ve won 4 Majors” - Michael Kim plays down the importance of caddies

Rory McIlroy has been in search of a Major win for almost a decade now. Ever since his double Major win in 2014 at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, he has not been able to complete his golf Grand Slam. Finding no luck to win the Masters.

The pressure is on this year for the World No. 2 to perform, especially after a successful start to his 2024 campaign. McIlroy has faced some harsh losses at the majors. With the most recent one being a second place finish to Cameron Smith at the 150th Masters that left him in tears.

One widely recommended suggestion for McIlroy to possibly try and win a major this year is to end his relationship with his caddie Harry Diamond. A fan asked the following question to Kim on Twitter

However, golfer Michael Kim does not agree to the fact. Citing that there are several other factors that also play a role in such situations. McIlroy, who has won four majors with JP Fitzgerald on his bag, also lost an important major against Angel Cabrera. Kim said that a caddie cannot be the only reason for a golfers to win or lose a major. Tweeting his opinion, Kim said:

"That's like one variable among 10k. Didn't he lose the Masters against Cabrera when he had JP on the bag as well? I could have caddied for Rory and he would have won four majors at that point in his career."

Rory McIlroy too has never failed to defend his caddie and has no plans on parting ways with him anytime soon.

Rory McIlroy's journey over the years with caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy and JP Fitzgerald split after an eight-year long relationship, during which time McIlroy won all his four majors. After the split in 2017, McIlroy decided to hire Harry Diamond for what was expected to be a temporary contract.

Diamond too was a golfer before he decided to become a caddie. Once he started caddying for McIlroy, it ended up being longer than just a few months. The two are still together to this day.

The pair has been friends since they played together at the Hollywood Golf Club. Speaking about Diamond, McIlroy said via Golf Monthly:

"I was an only child and Harry was a big brother. We’re very close. I love having him on the bag. I’m a different person. And I’m never going to give him sh** even if something goes wrong. It would not be worth it.”

While the pair is yet to win a major together, they have enjoyed nine victories on the PGA Tour. Diamond is expected to caddy for Rory McIlroy in the forseeable future.