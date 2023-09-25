“I can answer all of those in a very simple manner”: Zach Johnson responds to Bryson DeChambeau’s Ryder Cup snub claims 

Zach Johnson and his United States team are in Rome for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup. Before the mega event, he attended a press conference alongside Team Europe's captain Luke Donald and answered several questions from the reporters on Monday at Marco Simone Golf Club.

One of the questions asked to Johnson was about Bryson DeChabeau's claims regarding his snub from the team, despite winning professional events in the LIV Golf League. The Team USA captain replied as quoted by Golf Digest:

"I can answer all of those in a very simple manner. We have a points system within the PGA of America, within the Ryder Cup USA. It's pretty evident how you garner points and which tournaments can accumulate points."

Zach Johnson spoke of the eligibility criteria and how the selection works for the Ryder Cup. He added that initially, he had top 30 players to look into. But later on, it whittled down to the top 20 and thereafter those golfers that required his attention due to their performance.

"I basically, you know, I kept at one point… my own probably top 30, but when it got down towards the end of the process, it was the top 20, the top 25 guys in that point system that I felt like had the merit and certainly, well, should have my full attention," Johnson said.

Zach Johnson expanded on his decision making, adding that at first, he did take the top 20, top 25 into consideration, and later on formulated the Ryder Cup team.

"That's where I was. I was basically in the top 20, top 25 guys in points when it came down to formulating this Team USA," Zach Johnson concluded.

"I think Zach should have called out here" - Bryson DeChambeau disappointed with Team USA captain Zach Johnson for overlooking him for the 2023 Ryder Cup

After winning the LIV Golf Chicago, the newly turned 30-year-old golfer was disappointed with the fact that he was not considered by the US captain Zach Johnson for a spot in the upcoming Rome event.

While speaking of his form and performance, Bryson DeChambeau shared that he had been playing even better than his performance at the 2020 US Open, the Major tournament he won at Winged Foot. As quoted by Gold Digest, he said:

"Yeah, definitely, I am playing better than Winged Foot. If you look at it, it would have been nice to at least just have a call. There's numerous people that I think Zach should have called out here, and we didn't get that."

Bryson DeChambeau shared that he understood the problem that Zach Johnson would have been facing. He said that the players on the LIV Golf are not different and have been competing at a high level.

Despite losing a spot in the US Ryder Cup team, DeChambeau was really happy for fellow League player Brooks Koepka being part of the team and wished him and Team USA all the luck for the upcoming event.