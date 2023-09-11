“I can build on it from here” - Shane Lowry's confidence soars for Ryder Cup following impressive Irish Open performance

Shane Lowry had an impressive run at the Horizon Irish Open and secured the tightly contested T3 position. The 36-year-old was selected as the captain's pick for the Ryder Cup despite having an average season. There were doubts around his selection but captain Luke Donald snubbed many prominent golfers for him.

However, he quashed all the criticism with an exceptional performance during the Irish Open. The DP World Tour event was won by Vincent Norrman, but Lowry was one of the best performers.

Shane Lowry spoke about his confidence and belief before the game while being extremely pleased with his performance via Yahoo Sports.

"I started the week getting in the Ryder Cup team and I come here and play some of the best golf I've played all year. I'm very pleased with myself."

He added:

"I'm pretty happy with everything and I have a nice few weeks ahead of me."

Lowry had only posted one top-10 finish this season and had massive doubts over his Ryder Cup selection. Interestingly, he is grateful for the opportunity and hopes to perform the same way in the coming tournaments.

Shane Lowry believes the 2023 Irish Open is one of the best tournaments he has played

The Ryder Cup is just days away and team Europe have come together at the Marco Simone in Rome for their scouting trip. Shane Lowry is in good form after his T3 at the Irish Open as he accompanies his team.

The Irish golfer is excited at the prospect of playing in the Ryder Cup and wants to build on his recent form after arguably delivering one of the best performances of the season.

"I felt like I was great out there all week this week. It's probably one of the best tournaments I've played this year so far and that's kind of nice."

Shane Lowry added via Yahoo Sports:

"I have an exciting few weeks of golf ahead of me now and this is a great way to start and hopefully I can build on it from here."

Lowry is expected to feature for the BMW PGA Championship before lining up with his team at Marco Simone in Rome. The 36-year-old will expect to carry the momentum throughout this month and win the Ryder Cup crown for team Europe.