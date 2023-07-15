“I can rest a little bit more” - Rose Zhang misses her first cut as LPGA pro at the Dana Open 2023

Rose Zhang had a fantastic start to her professional career when she won the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National in her first LPGA Tour event.
The American golfer has garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks due to her scorching performances. She, however, missed the first cut of her professional career at the 2023 Dana Open.
Rose Zhang struggled to make the predicted cut of -1 on Friday, July 14 at the LPGA Tour event, which runs from July 13 to July 16. She finished with a score of 143, two strokes short of the cut.
Zhang has had a hectic schedule for the previous few months, with her exhaustion hampering her performance.
"I will say that I’m a little more fatigued than I would like to be. I caught a cold, so my voice is not exactly the most normal right now. I will say that I had a nine-hour delay going from Phoenix, connecting flight to here. To Detroit actually. So it was a bit of a travel mess. I came in Tuesday morning at 3 a.m., so the practice rounds and the pro-am wawere little bit shaky for me. I’m glad that I played a solid round, and hopefully, I can rest a little bit more," Zhang said after the opening round on Thursday.
Rose Zhang got off to a terrific start in the 2023 Dana Open. She shot a first-round 5-under 66. On Friday, though, the LPGA Tour golfer battled with her game and finished with a score of 77.
Dana Open 2023 Round 2 leaderboard
Annie Park, who played two rounds of 68 and 63, topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Dana Open after the second round with a score of 11-under 131.
Allisen Corpuz settled at the second position alongside Linn Grant, and Jaravee Boonchant, with a score of under 9.
Maria Fassi secured the fifth position alongside Linnea Strom, Gemma Dryburgh, Matilda Castren, Lindy Duncan, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee5, and Emily Kristine Pedersen.
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Dana Open Round 2:
- 1. Annie Park
- T2. Allisen Corpuz
- T2. Linn Grant
- T2. Jaravee Boonchant
- T5. Maria Fassi
- T5. Linnea Strom
- T5. Gemma Dryburgh
- T5. Matilda Castren
- T5. Lindy Duncan
- T5. Ariya Jutanugarn
- T5. Jeongeun Lee5
- T5. Emily Kristine Pedersen
- T13. Brittany Altomare
- T13. Lydia Ko
- T13. Minjee Lee
- T13. Xiyu Janet Lin
- T13. Gaby Lopez
- T13. Sydnee Michaels
- T13. Pornanong Phatlum
- T20. Aditi Ashok
- T20. Grace Kim
- T20. Yu Liu
- T20. Stephanie Kyriacou
- T20. Mia Hammond
- T20. Jennifer Song
- T26 Sarah Schmelzel
- T26 Kelly Tan
- T26 Jing Yan
- T26 Jin Young Ko
- T30 Wichanee Meechai
- T30 Hae Ran Ryu
- T30 Frida Kinhult
- T30 Esther Henseleit
- T30 Carlota Ciganda
- T35 Gabriela Ruffels
- T35 Arpichaya Yubol
- T35 Dana Fall
- T35 Moriya Jutanugarn
- T35 Mi Hyang Lee
- T35 Gabriella Then
- T35 In Gee Chun
- T35 Sei Young Kim
- T43 Weiwei Zhang
- T43 Erica Shepherd (a)
- T43 Sophia Schubert
- T43 Alexa Pano
- T43 Bianca Pagdanganan
- T43 A Lim Kim
- T43 Xiaowen Yin
- T43 Elizabeth Szokol
- T43 Linnea Johansson
- T43 Aline Krauter
- T43 Wei-Ling Hsu
- T43 Mariajo Uribe
- T43 Pavarisa Yoktuan
- T43 Emma Talley
- T43 Dottie Ardina
- T43 Maddie Szeryk
- T43 Bailey Tardy
- T60 Samantha Wagner
- T60Albane Valenzuela
- T60 Sung Hyun Park
- T60 Lauren Coughlin
- T60 Patty Tavatanakit
- T60 Jennifer Chang
- T60 Celine Borge
- T60 Ines Laklalech
- T60 Min Lee
- T60 Stacy Lewis
- T60 Sarah Kemp
- T60 Su Oh
- T60 Jasmine Suwannapura
- T60 Yan Liu
- T60 Peiyun Chien
- T60 Marissa Steen
- T60 Lucy Li
- T60 Hye-Jin Choi