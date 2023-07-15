“I can rest a little bit more” - Rose Zhang misses her first cut as LPGA pro at the Dana Open 2023

Rose Zhang had a fantastic start to her professional career when she won the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National in her first LPGA Tour event.

The American golfer has garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks due to her scorching performances. She, however, missed the first cut of her professional career at the 2023 Dana Open.

Rose Zhang struggled to make the predicted cut of -1 on Friday, July 14 at the LPGA Tour event, which runs from July 13 to July 16. She finished with a score of 143, two strokes short of the cut.

Zhang has had a hectic schedule for the previous few months, with her exhaustion hampering her performance.

"I will say that I’m a little more fatigued than I would like to be. I caught a cold, so my voice is not exactly the most normal right now. I will say that I had a nine-hour delay going from Phoenix, connecting flight to here. To Detroit actually. So it was a bit of a travel mess. I came in Tuesday morning at 3 a.m., so the practice rounds and the pro-am wawere little bit shaky for me. I’m glad that I played a solid round, and hopefully, I can rest a little bit more," Zhang said after the opening round on Thursday.

Rose Zhang got off to a terrific start in the 2023 Dana Open. She shot a first-round 5-under 66. On Friday, though, the LPGA Tour golfer battled with her game and finished with a score of 77.

Dana Open 2023 Round 2 leaderboard

Annie Park, who played two rounds of 68 and 63, topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Dana Open after the second round with a score of 11-under 131.

Allisen Corpuz settled at the second position alongside Linn Grant, and Jaravee Boonchant, with a score of under 9.

Maria Fassi secured the fifth position alongside Linnea Strom, Gemma Dryburgh, Matilda Castren, Lindy Duncan, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee5, and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Dana Open Round 2:

1. Annie Park

T2. Allisen Corpuz

T2. Linn Grant

T2. Jaravee Boonchant

T5. Maria Fassi

T5. Linnea Strom

T5. Gemma Dryburgh

T5. Matilda Castren

T5. Lindy Duncan

T5. Ariya Jutanugarn

T5. Jeongeun Lee5

T5. Emily Kristine Pedersen

T13. Brittany Altomare

T13. Lydia Ko

T13. Minjee Lee

T13. Xiyu Janet Lin

T13. Gaby Lopez

T13. Sydnee Michaels

T13. Pornanong Phatlum

T20. Aditi Ashok

T20. Grace Kim

T20. Yu Liu

T20. Stephanie Kyriacou

T20. Mia Hammond

T20. Jennifer Song

T26 Sarah Schmelzel

T26 Kelly Tan

T26 Jing Yan

T26 Jin Young Ko

T30 Wichanee Meechai

T30 Hae Ran Ryu

T30 Frida Kinhult

T30 Esther Henseleit

T30 Carlota Ciganda

T35 Gabriela Ruffels

T35 Arpichaya Yubol

T35 Dana Fall

T35 Moriya Jutanugarn

T35 Mi Hyang Lee

T35 Gabriella Then

T35 In Gee Chun

T35 Sei Young Kim

T43 Weiwei Zhang

T43 Erica Shepherd (a)

T43 Sophia Schubert

T43 Alexa Pano

T43 Bianca Pagdanganan

T43 A Lim Kim

T43 Xiaowen Yin

T43 Elizabeth Szokol

T43 Linnea Johansson

T43 Aline Krauter

T43 Wei-Ling Hsu

T43 Mariajo Uribe

T43 Pavarisa Yoktuan

T43 Emma Talley

T43 Dottie Ardina

T43 Maddie Szeryk

T43 Bailey Tardy

T60 Samantha Wagner

T60Albane Valenzuela

T60 Sung Hyun Park

T60 Lauren Coughlin

T60 Patty Tavatanakit

T60 Jennifer Chang

T60 Celine Borge

T60 Ines Laklalech

T60 Min Lee

T60 Stacy Lewis

T60 Sarah Kemp

T60 Su Oh

T60 Jasmine Suwannapura

T60 Yan Liu

T60 Peiyun Chien

T60 Marissa Steen

T60 Lucy Li

T60 Hye-Jin Choi