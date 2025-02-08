"I can not stand that woman" - Charley Hull openly slams reality TV star

Charley Hull has openly slammed a Love Island contestant by sharing a video on her Instagram account. The English golfer is following the reality television show Love Island: All Stars Season 2.

In Episode 26 of the show, which was aired on February 7, 2025, fans saw Ekin-Su’s partner, Curtis, approach Elma Pazar to have a conversation. However, it resulted in a heated argument.

In the episode, the contestants participated in the "Snog, Marry, Pie" challenge, in which the male contestants of the show smashed pies on the female contestants. Sammy hit a pie on Ekin-Su's face but later apologized to her. However, his partner Pazar was not happy with his decision to apologize. Later in the episode, Pazar has a chat with Curtis (Ekin's partner), but it results in a strong argument.

Charley Hull took to her Instagram story to share a short clip of Pazar and Curtis’s argument over Ekin-Su. She slammed Pazar on her Instagram story while also questioning how she could be voted as the favorite girl. Hull wrote:

"I can not stand that woman. How she got voted favourite girl blows my mind, lol."

Still from Charley Hull's Instagram story/@charley.hull

Hull is closely following the Love Island: All Stars show and has expressed her opinion about the ongoing storyline on her Instagram story. She is pretty active on social media and has around 713,000 followers on Instagram.

Charley Hull shares her excitement about playing over the weekend at Founders Cup 2025

Charley Hull has made the cut at the 2025 Founders Cup and qualified to play in the final two rounds of the tournament this week. Following the second round of the tournament on Friday, February 7, she took to her Instagram to share a post with a few snaps of her season-opening outing.

In the caption, Hull shared her excitement to play in the final two rounds over the weekend. She wrote:

"Weekend vibes let’s go."

Hull started her outing at the Founders Cup on February 6 with a solid round of 68. She started the campaign on the 10th hole with a birdie and made a bogey on the 13th. She carded five birdies and two bogeys in the opening round.

However, after a good start, Charley Hull had some tough times on the greens in the second round and made two birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey for a round of 72 but still made the cut and will play over the weekend in the final two rounds.

Meanwhile, after two rounds, Jin Young Ko took the lead in the game at 12-under, followed by Yealimi Noh, who finished second in a four-way tie with Mami Katsu, Angel Yin, and Jin Hee Im.

