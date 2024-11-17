“I can’t forget about that win”: Tommy Fleetwood recalls his Olympics silver as he describes one of the highest points in his career

British golfer Tommy Fleetwood has had quite the season this year. With his highest Masters finish, a win at the Dubai International and a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Englishman can close his year as a happy man.

Fleetwood recently talked about his highs and lows this year. He reflected on all the incredible moments that happened in 2024.

"There was good stuff. I mean, yeah, can't forget about the win, that win in Dubai. It was great to win again, and yeah, there was highlights throughout the year. I think I played a lot of consistent golf. The Masters was great. That's my highest-ever finish there. Felt very special. And the Olympics, of course, being stood on an Olympic podium is something you'll never forget," he said via ASAP Sports.

He further added:

"Some good highlights thrown in with a lot of consistency and a few disappointments along the way but that's just life as a professional golfer, or I guess that's like a general."

Fleetwood had a T16 finish at the DP World Tour Championship. He was one of the strong players in the field in Dubai and finished the event with a 5-under score. He spoke candidly about not being satsified with how last competition this season ended for him.

"It's been good. I would have loved to finish stronger. At the moment, I still feel sort of like my mind is on this week and I feel disappointed but I think overall when I look back at the year, there will be a lot of good stuff, and hopefully I can now look to improving over the next few months and be ready to come out here starting strong."

With the 2024 competitive season finally done and dusted, it will be interesting to see what Tommy Fleetwood pulls off next year.

"The work never stops" for Tommy Fleetwood as he focuses on qualifying for the Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Ryder Cup is less than a year away and the main goal for every US and European golfer over the next few months will be making the cut for the team. English golfer Tommy Fleetwood has his eyes set on making improvements to his game.

He was asked in a press interview whether he will be seen practicing at a nearby academy during the Christmas period, given the Ryder Cup next year. He answered (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I don't think I'll be having that much of a rest. There's things would just like to continue to improve. Obviously we have big goals ahead in the year to come. So I'll come out fresh next year, but I'll definitely be working and trying to improve,"

While it can be assumed he may take a small break from golf, the World no. 9 didn't forget to add that he will resume workouts "very very shortly".

"Yeah, that's just like the work never stops, and we'll crack on and be back at the Academy very, very shortly,"

Tommy Fleetwood has played in three Ryder Cups so far, in 2018, 2021 and 2023. Last year, he helped Europe secure the victory after winning against Rickie Fowler in the singles matches.

