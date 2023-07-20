“I can’t pick Rory” – Paige Spiranac makes a surprise pick for The Open Championship

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac's tournament picks appear to be extremely statistical. She picked Rory McIlroy last week at the Scottish Open, and he eventually won the tournament. The fans were curious as to who she will pick as the winner of the Open Championship.

Spiranac released a video, showing her top picks to win the 2023 Open Championship on her Twitter account.

"It's time for Open picks," she said." If I've learned anything this year, it's to stick to what you know. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. So, I'm sticking with some familiar names from last week. Starting off strong with Tyrrell Hatton playing some tremendous golf. If he can keep his emotions in check, look out for him. A very popular pick this week is Tommy Fleetwood playing some great golf. Grew up 30 miles from Royal Liverpool, could be a Cinderella Story for Tommy Fleetwood."

"You guys know, I can't pick Rory," Spiranac added. "I said I will never pick Rory again in a major but he is (whispers) not a bad pick. Cam Smith, defending champion said in his press conference, 'Don't worry, guys, the trophy will be back with me in a couple of days.' I love that confidence and my last pick is Dustin Johnson."

It is worth noting that Paige Spiranac stated last week that she will not pick Rory McIlroy for a major because he has failed to meet expectations in a few tournaments this year.

However, he improved his game in recent weeks and has been playing really well. He came in second place at the 2023 US Open and won the Scottish Open last week.

The Open Championship odd picks

Rory McIlroy is the favorite this week, according to Sportsline, with odds points of +525, followed by Scottie Scheffler.

Given his remarkable success since the beginning of 2023, Jon Rahm also has a good chance of winning the major this week.

Here is a list of odds picks for the 2023 Open Championship:

