“I can’t pick Rory” – Paige Spiranac makes a surprise pick for The Open Championship

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac's tournament picks appear to be extremely statistical. She picked Rory McIlroy last week at the Scottish Open, and he eventually won the tournament. The fans were curious as to who she will pick as the winner of the Open Championship.
Spiranac released a video, showing her top picks to win the 2023 Open Championship on her Twitter account.
"It's time for Open picks," she said." If I've learned anything this year, it's to stick to what you know. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. So, I'm sticking with some familiar names from last week. Starting off strong with Tyrrell Hatton playing some tremendous golf. If he can keep his emotions in check, look out for him. A very popular pick this week is Tommy Fleetwood playing some great golf. Grew up 30 miles from Royal Liverpool, could be a Cinderella Story for Tommy Fleetwood."
"You guys know, I can't pick Rory," Spiranac added. "I said I will never pick Rory again in a major but he is (whispers) not a bad pick. Cam Smith, defending champion said in his press conference, 'Don't worry, guys, the trophy will be back with me in a couple of days.' I love that confidence and my last pick is Dustin Johnson."
It is worth noting that Paige Spiranac stated last week that she will not pick Rory McIlroy for a major because he has failed to meet expectations in a few tournaments this year.
However, he improved his game in recent weeks and has been playing really well. He came in second place at the 2023 US Open and won the Scottish Open last week.
The Open Championship odd picks
Rory McIlroy is the favorite this week, according to Sportsline, with odds points of +525, followed by Scottie Scheffler.
Given his remarkable success since the beginning of 2023, Jon Rahm also has a good chance of winning the major this week.
Here is a list of odds picks for the 2023 Open Championship:
- Rory McIlroy +525
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Rickie Fowler +1200
- Tommy Fleetwood +1500
- Viktor Hovland +1500
- Cameron Smith +1500
- Brooks Koepka +1800
- Xander Schauffele +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2800
- Shane Lowry +3000
- Dustin Johnson +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- Tom Kim +4000
- Justin Rose +4500
- Cameron Young +4500
- Tony Finau +5000
- Adam Scott +5000
- Bryson DeChambeau +5000
- Max Homa +5000
- Wyndham Clark +5000
- Justin Thomas +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Jason Day +6500
- Robert ManIntyre +6600
- Taylor Gooch +7000
- Sam Burns +7000
- Sungjae Im +8000
- Patrick Reed +8500
- Denny McCarthy +8500
- Keegan Bradley +8500
- Corey Conners +8500
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Louis Oosthuizen +9000
- Padraig Harrington +10000
- Sepp Straka +10000
- Branden Grace +10000
- Russell Henley +10000
- Sahith Theegala +125000
- Joaquin Niemann +12500
- Phil Mickelson +12500
- Victor Perez +15000
- Paul Casey +15000
- Antoine Rozner +1500
- Harris English +1500
- Si-woo Kim +1500
- Rasmus Højgaard +15000
- Thomas Detry +15000
- Yannik Paul +15000
- Taylor Moore +15000
- Brian Harman +17500
- Adrian Meronk +17500
- Adam Schenk +17500
- Lucas Herbert +17500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +17500
- Jordan Smith +20000
- Christian Bezuidenhout +20000
- Richie Ramsay +20000
- Sergio Garcia +20000
- Marc Leishman +20000
- Davis Riley +20000
- Thobjorn Olesen +20000
- Thomas Pieters +20000
- Kurt Kitayama +20000
- Gary Woodland +20000
- Brendon Todd +20000
- Byeong Hun An +20000
- Alex Noren +20000
- Aaron Wise +20000
- Abraham Ancer +22500
- Keith Mitchell +22500
- Adrian Otaegui +25000
- Lee Westwood +25000
- Ewen Ferguson +25000
- Danny Willett +25000
- Seamus Power +25000
- Tom Hoge +25000
- KH Lee +25000
- Richard Bland +25000
- Harold Varner +25000
- Rikuya Hoshino +30000
- JJ Spaun +30000
- Guido Migliozzi +30000
- Connor Syme +30000
- Takumi Kanaya +30000
- Billy Horschel +30000
- J.T. Poston +30000
- Francesco Molinari +30000
- Jazz Janewattanond +30000
- Charl Schwartzel +30000
- Hurly Long +30000
- Christen Lawrence +30000
- Cameron Tringale +30000
- Pablo Larrazabal +30000
- Emiliano Grillo +30000
- Callum Shrinkwin +30000
- Mackenzie Hughes +30000
- Matthew Southgate +30000
- Matt Wallace +35000
- Henrik Stenson +35000
- David Lingmerth +35000
- Ari Arnaus +35000
- Luke List +35000
- Matthew Jordan +35000
- Dan Bradbury +35000
- Laurie Canter +35000
- Andrew Putnam +40000
- Sami Valimaki +40000
- Zach Johnson +40000
- Lee Hodges +40000
- Shubhankar Sharma +50000
- Scott Stallings +50000
- Paul Lawrie +50000
- Michael Kim +50000
- Stewart Cink +50000
- Ben Griffin +50000
- Trey Mullinax +50000
- Nacho Elvira +50000
- Todd Hamilton +50000
- David Micheluzzi +50000
- Kalle Samooja +50000
- Alejandro Canizares +50000
- Ernie Els +50000
- Kazuki Higa +50000
- Ockie Strydom +50000
- Marc Warren +75000
- Ben Curtis +75000
- Oliver Farr +75000
- Alex Fitzpatrick +75000
- Bio Kim +75000
- Darren Clarke +100000
- Justin Leonard +100000
- John Daly +150000
- David Duval +150000