“No one is hotter than Rickie Fowler” – Paige Spiranac announces her picks for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Following the conclusion of the John Deere Classic last week, the PGA Tour players flew to Scotland for the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open, which is set to begin on July 13 at The Renaissance Club. A full field of 156 golfers will compete for a $9 million payout in a stroke-play format game.
Paige Spiranac, a social media sensation, picked her top bets for this week before the commencement of the tournament. She posted a video on Twitter claiming that Rickie Fowler has the best chance of winning the Scottish Open.
"With The Open coming up, a lot of players use the Scottish Open as a practice round, a test to see where their game is going into the Major," Paige Spiranac said. "So I keep that in mind when I'm picking certain players for the Scottish Open. I'm liking Tommy Fleetwood. His game is better than ever and he's still searching first win. I think Scottish Open might be where it happens. I'm also liking Tyrrell Hatton, who is playing some of the best golf of his career."
"Another two players I'm liking and you got to go with somebody who's got and no one is hotter than Rickie Fowler right now," she added. "Another player is Rory McIlroy, I said I would never pick him again for a major after he has broken my heart. But one too many times, so why not pick him for the Scottish Open."
It is important to note that Rickie Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic held at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 to July 2 after defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff.
Rickie Fowler's odds to win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
Rickie Fowler is off to a fantastic start on the PGA Tour this season. His recent victory at the Rocket Mortgage has undoubtedly bolstered his confidence in winning another tournament.
According to Sportsline, Scottie Scheffler is the best bet for this week's Scottish Open, with betting points of +700, followed by Rory McIlroy.
Rickie Fowler's tournament odds are +1600, while Tyrrell Hatton's points are +2000. Tommy Fleetwood, Paige Spiranac's pick, also has a strong chance to win the PGA Tour tournament with odd points of +2100.
Here are the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open odd points as per Sportsline:
Scottie Scheffler +700
Rory McIlroy +850
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Xander Schauffele +1400
Rickie Fowler +1600
Viktor Hovland +1800
Tyrrell Hatton +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2100
Jordan Spieth +2100
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200
Shane Lowry +3400
Justin Rose +3400
Min Woo Lee +3400
Max Homa +4200
Justin Thomas +4500
Sungjae Im +4800
Wyndham Clark +4800
Adam Scott +5000
Ludvig Aberg +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Tom Kim +5000
Rasmus Hojgaard +5500
Adrian Meronk +5500
Corey Conners +5500
Aaron Rai +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Robert Macintyre +6500
Nicolai Hojgaard +6500
Lucas Herbert +6500
Brian Harman +7500
Ryan Fox +8000
Kurt Kitayama +8000
Sahith Theegala +8500
Alex Noren +9500
Gary Woodland +9500
Eric Cole +10000
Alexander Bjork +12000
Cameron Davis +12000
Andrew Putnam +12000
Jordan Smith +12000
Seamus Power +12000
Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
Victor Perez +12000
Yannik Paul +12000
Daniel Hillier +12000
Thomas Detry +13000
Joost Luiten +14000
Pablo Larrazabal +14000
Matthieu Pavon +14000
Calum Hill +15000
Byeong Hun An +16000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +16000
Keith Mitchell +16000
Richie Ramsay +16000
Maximilian Kieffer +17000
Antoine Rozner +17000
Matthew Jordan +17000
Billy Horschel +17000
C.T. Pan +19000
Padraig Harrington +19000
Austin Eckroat +19000
Brandon Wu +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Adrian Otaegui +21000
J. T. Poston +21000
Garrick Higgo +21000
Guido Migliozzi +21000
Tom Hoge +21000
Ewen Ferguson +21000