“No one is hotter than Rickie Fowler” – Paige Spiranac announces her picks for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Following the conclusion of the John Deere Classic last week, the PGA Tour players flew to Scotland for the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open, which is set to begin on July 13 at The Renaissance Club. A full field of 156 golfers will compete for a $9 million payout in a stroke-play format game.

Paige Spiranac, a social media sensation, picked her top bets for this week before the commencement of the tournament. She posted a video on Twitter claiming that Rickie Fowler has the best chance of winning the Scottish Open.

"With The Open coming up, a lot of players use the Scottish Open as a practice round, a test to see where their game is going into the Major," Paige Spiranac said. "So I keep that in mind when I'm picking certain players for the Scottish Open. I'm liking Tommy Fleetwood. His game is better than ever and he's still searching first win. I think Scottish Open might be where it happens. I'm also liking Tyrrell Hatton, who is playing some of the best golf of his career."

"Another two players I'm liking and you got to go with somebody who's got and no one is hotter than Rickie Fowler right now," she added. "Another player is Rory McIlroy, I said I would never pick him again for a major after he has broken my heart. But one too many times, so why not pick him for the Scottish Open."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Picks for Scottish Open! Who do you like? Picks for Scottish Open! Who do you like? https://t.co/YriMcWDAkO

It is important to note that Rickie Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic held at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 to July 2 after defeating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff.

Rickie Fowler's odds to win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Rickie Fowler is off to a fantastic start on the PGA Tour this season. His recent victory at the Rocket Mortgage has undoubtedly bolstered his confidence in winning another tournament.

According to Sportsline, Scottie Scheffler is the best bet for this week's Scottish Open, with betting points of +700, followed by Rory McIlroy.

Rickie Fowler's tournament odds are +1600, while Tyrrell Hatton's points are +2000. Tommy Fleetwood, Paige Spiranac's pick, also has a strong chance to win the PGA Tour tournament with odd points of +2100.

Here are the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open odd points as per Sportsline:

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Rickie Fowler +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tyrrell Hatton +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200

Shane Lowry +3400

Justin Rose +3400

Min Woo Lee +3400

Max Homa +4200

Justin Thomas +4500

Sungjae Im +4800

Wyndham Clark +4800

Adam Scott +5000

Ludvig Aberg +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5500

Adrian Meronk +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Robert Macintyre +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +6500

Lucas Herbert +6500

Brian Harman +7500

Ryan Fox +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Sahith Theegala +8500

Alex Noren +9500

Gary Woodland +9500

Eric Cole +10000

Alexander Bjork +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Jordan Smith +12000

Seamus Power +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Yannik Paul +12000

Daniel Hillier +12000

Thomas Detry +13000

Joost Luiten +14000

Pablo Larrazabal +14000

Matthieu Pavon +14000

Calum Hill +15000

Byeong Hun An +16000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +16000

Keith Mitchell +16000

Richie Ramsay +16000

Maximilian Kieffer +17000

Antoine Rozner +17000

Matthew Jordan +17000

Billy Horschel +17000

C.T. Pan +19000

Padraig Harrington +19000

Austin Eckroat +19000

Brandon Wu +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Adrian Otaegui +21000

J. T. Poston +21000

Garrick Higgo +21000

Guido Migliozzi +21000

Tom Hoge +21000

Ewen Ferguson +21000

