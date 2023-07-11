Who will win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Odds and best bets explored 

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will get underway on Thursday, July 13, at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. The event will see a 156-player field compete for $9 million prize on offer. The event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, will have some of the best-ranked golfers in the world on its field.
The Scottish Open will have 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players among its top contenders. The 40th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will be headlined by World no.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. He will be joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, among others on the greens.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open odds
Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfers top the odds list for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler comes in as the favorite to win the event. The defending champion has 7-1 odds to repeat last year’s success this weekend. The golfer, who has recorded two wins this season, will be eyeing a strong result ahead of The Open Championship.
Rory McIlroy is the second pick on the odds list. The ace golfer comes into the weekend with 17-2 odds. Patrick Cantlay (14-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1) are other big names to watch at The Renaissance Club. Rickie Fowler is one other name to watch.
Coming off his sixth career victory two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fowler could be a hot pick. He comes into the event with 16-1 odds, just above Viktor Hovland.
Here is the top odds list for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +700
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Rickie Fowler +1600
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2100
- Jordan Spieth +2100
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200
- Shane Lowry +3400
- Justin Rose +3400
- Min Woo Lee +3400
- Max Homa +4200
- Justin Thomas +4500
- Sungjae Im +4800
- Wyndham Clark +4800
- Adam Scott +5000
- Ludvig Aberg +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Tom Kim +5000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +5500
- Adrian Meronk +5500
- Corey Conners +5500
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- Robert Macintyre +6500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +6500
- Lucas Herbert +6500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Kurt Kitayama +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8500
- Alex Noren +9500
- Gary Woodland +9500
- Eric Cole +10000
- Alexander Bjork +12000
- Cameron Davis +12000
- Andrew Putnam +12000
- Jordan Smith +12000
- Seamus Power +12000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Yannik Paul +12000
- Daniel Hillier +12000
- Thomas Detry +13000
- Joost Luiten +14000
- Pablo Larrazabal +14000
- Matthieu Pavon +14000
- Calum Hill +15000
- Byeong Hun An +16000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +16000
- Keith Mitchell +16000
- Richie Ramsay +16000
- Maximilian Kieffer +17000
- Antoine Rozner +17000
- Matthew Jordan +17000
- Billy Horschel +17000
- C.T. Pan +19000
- Padraig Harrington +19000
- Austin Eckroat +19000
- Brandon Wu +19000
- Nick Taylor +19000
- Adrian Otaegui +21000
- J. T. Poston +21000
- Garrick Higgo +21000
- Guido Migliozzi +21000
- Tom Hoge +21000
- Ewen Ferguson +21000
More details on the Genesis Scottish Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.