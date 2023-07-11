Who will win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Odds and best bets explored 

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will get underway on Thursday, July 13, at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. The event will see a 156-player field compete for $9 million prize on offer. The event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, will have some of the best-ranked golfers in the world on its field.

The Scottish Open will have 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players among its top contenders. The 40th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will be headlined by World no.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. He will be joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, among others on the greens.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open odds

Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfers top the odds list for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. According to SportsLine, Scottie Scheffler comes in as the favorite to win the event. The defending champion has 7-1 odds to repeat last year’s success this weekend. The golfer, who has recorded two wins this season, will be eyeing a strong result ahead of The Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy is the second pick on the odds list. The ace golfer comes into the weekend with 17-2 odds. Patrick Cantlay (14-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1) are other big names to watch at The Renaissance Club. Rickie Fowler is one other name to watch.

Coming off his sixth career victory two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fowler could be a hot pick. He comes into the event with 16-1 odds, just above Viktor Hovland.

Here is the top odds list for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Rickie Fowler +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tyrrell Hatton +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200

Shane Lowry +3400

Justin Rose +3400

Min Woo Lee +3400

Max Homa +4200

Justin Thomas +4500

Sungjae Im +4800

Wyndham Clark +4800

Adam Scott +5000

Ludvig Aberg +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5500

Adrian Meronk +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Robert Macintyre +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +6500

Lucas Herbert +6500

Brian Harman +7500

Ryan Fox +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Sahith Theegala +8500

Alex Noren +9500

Gary Woodland +9500

Eric Cole +10000

Alexander Bjork +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Jordan Smith +12000

Seamus Power +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Yannik Paul +12000

Daniel Hillier +12000

Thomas Detry +13000

Joost Luiten +14000

Pablo Larrazabal +14000

Matthieu Pavon +14000

Calum Hill +15000

Byeong Hun An +16000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +16000

Keith Mitchell +16000

Richie Ramsay +16000

Maximilian Kieffer +17000

Antoine Rozner +17000

Matthew Jordan +17000

Billy Horschel +17000

C.T. Pan +19000

Padraig Harrington +19000

Austin Eckroat +19000

Brandon Wu +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Adrian Otaegui +21000

J. T. Poston +21000

Garrick Higgo +21000

Guido Migliozzi +21000

Tom Hoge +21000

Ewen Ferguson +21000

More details on the Genesis Scottish Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes