What was Rickie Fowler’s driving force behind his spectacular comeback? 

Rickie Fowler is one of the world's most popular golfers and has a massive fan base. He has won nine professional events, including five on the PGA Tour, and has risen to fourth in the global rankings.
However, the American golfer has been in a slump in recent years. During the 2020-21 season, Fowler missed nine cuts out of 24 events.
Fortunately, Fowler is finally back in the game with his blistering performance at the US Open, scoring the lowest in tournament history.
He has improved his technique and even changed his golf gear, which has resulted in his strong performance in tournaments.
Here is a comparison of Rickie Fowler's strokes gained during the 2022-23 season to the previous season.
Off the green
- 2021-22: 114th
- 2022-23: 64th
Approach
- 2021-22: 150th
- 2022-23: 7th
Around the green
- 2021-22: 31st
- 2022-23: 25th
Tee to Green
- 2021-22: 101st
- 2022-23: 12th
Putting
- 2021-22: 161st
- 2022-23: 48th
It's worth noting that Rickie Fowler changed his bag earlier this year. He began using the Odysseyy Jailbird putter before the start of The American Express in January and the putter contributed to his 62-point performance at the US Open last month.
In an interview with GolfWRX, the Jupiter-based golfer discussed his putter, saying:
"I was very shocked because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counter balanced, or anything like that. … It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”
What's in Rickie Fowler's Bag?
Driver
- Specification: Cobra Aerojet LS (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype 70 X shaft
3-wood
- Specification: Cobra Aerojet (12.5 degrees) with UST Mamiya LINQ shaft
5-wood
- Specification: Cobra LTDx LS (17.5 degrees at 18.5 degrees) with Aldila Synergy shaft
Irons
- Specification: Cobra King Tour (4-PW), with KBS Tour shafts
Wedges
- Specification: Cobra King 08 Versatile (52 at 50, 54 at 56, 60 degrees) all with KBS shafts
Putter
- Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Ball
- Specification: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
Rickie Fowler's PGA Tour results
Rickie Fowler's career trajectory shows an upward trend in 2023. He finished 11th at the Farmers Insurance Open before moving up to 10th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Fowler finished 20th with a score of less than five in the Genesis Invitational Open. Interestingly, he has only missed the cut once in the PGA Championship since the start of 2023.
Here is the result of all the events Rickie Fowler played in 2023:
The American Express
- Position: T54
Farmers Insurance Open
- Position: T11
Phoenix Open
- Position: T10
Genesis Invitational Open
- Position: T20
Arnold Palmer Invitational Open
- Position: T31
The Players Championship
- Position: T13
Valero Texas Open
- Position: T10
RBC Heritage
- Position: T15
Wells Fargo Championship
- Position: T14
PGA Championship
- Position: Missed the Cut
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Position: T6
Memorial Tournament
- Position: T9
US Open
- Position: T5
Travelers Championship
- Position: T13