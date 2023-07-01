What was Rickie Fowler’s driving force behind his spectacular comeback? 

Rickie Fowler is one of the world's most popular golfers and has a massive fan base. He has won nine professional events, including five on the PGA Tour, and has risen to fourth in the global rankings.

However, the American golfer has been in a slump in recent years. During the 2020-21 season, Fowler missed nine cuts out of 24 events.

Fortunately, Fowler is finally back in the game with his blistering performance at the US Open, scoring the lowest in tournament history.

He has improved his technique and even changed his golf gear, which has resulted in his strong performance in tournaments.

Here is a comparison of Rickie Fowler's strokes gained during the 2022-23 season to the previous season.

Off the green

2021-22: 114th

2022-23: 64th

Approach

2021-22: 150th

2022-23: 7th

Around the green

2021-22: 31st

2022-23: 25th

Tee to Green

2021-22: 101st

2022-23: 12th

Putting

2021-22: 161st

2022-23: 48th

It's worth noting that Rickie Fowler changed his bag earlier this year. He began using the Odysseyy Jailbird putter before the start of The American Express in January and the putter contributed to his 62-point performance at the US Open last month.

In an interview with GolfWRX, the Jupiter-based golfer discussed his putter, saying:

"I was very shocked because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counter balanced, or anything like that. … It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”

What's in Rickie Fowler's Bag?

Driver

Specification: Cobra Aerojet LS (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype 70 X shaft

3-wood

Specification: Cobra Aerojet (12.5 degrees) with UST Mamiya LINQ shaft

5-wood

Specification: Cobra LTDx LS (17.5 degrees at 18.5 degrees) with Aldila Synergy shaft

Irons

Specification: Cobra King Tour (4-PW), with KBS Tour shafts

Wedges

Specification: Cobra King 08 Versatile (52 at 50, 54 at 56, 60 degrees) all with KBS shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball

Specification: TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Rickie Fowler's PGA Tour results

Rickie Fowler's career trajectory shows an upward trend in 2023. He finished 11th at the Farmers Insurance Open before moving up to 10th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Fowler finished 20th with a score of less than five in the Genesis Invitational Open. Interestingly, he has only missed the cut once in the PGA Championship since the start of 2023.

Here is the result of all the events Rickie Fowler played in 2023:

The American Express

Position: T54

Farmers Insurance Open

Position: T11

Phoenix Open

Position: T10

Genesis Invitational Open

Position: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational Open

Position: T31

The Players Championship

Position: T13

Valero Texas Open

Position: T10

RBC Heritage

Position: T15

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: T14

PGA Championship

Position: Missed the Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: T6

Memorial Tournament

Position: T9

US Open

Position: T5

Travelers Championship

Position: T13

