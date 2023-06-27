Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark bring a 9-year-old putter back in style

PGA Tour players Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark have been enjoying success in 2023 with a nine-year-old Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter.

The putter helped Clark win the first major of his career at the 2023 US Open and Bradley win the 2023 Travelers Championship on Sunday, June 25, while Rickie Fowler set a record at the major event earlier this month for scoring the lowest of the tournament.

The Odyssey Jailbird putter was originally designed in 2012 by Austie Rollinson but was released to the public in 2014. According to the Callaway manager Joe Toulon, Keegan Bradley started experimenting with his putter back in 2021 and it helped him to break the four-year win-less drought last year at the Zozo Championship.

Speaking to Golf WRX, Toulon said:

"He (Bradley) was looking for something that gave him a similar feel to the Sabertooth belly putter he won a major (the 2011 PGA Championship) with. He ended up liking the Versa Jailbird head, and the contrasting black and white cues gave him better face angle awareness. Keegan has obviously had a lot of success with Odyssey mallets, and this is another example of that.”

Earlier this year, ahead of the start of The American Express, Fowler tried with the Jailbird putter. He used a 17-inch SuperStroke Tour 3.0 putter grip and 20-25 grams of lead tape on it.

Speaking of the golf gear, Fowler told GolfWRX:

“I was very shocked because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that. … It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter.

"I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”

Fowler played a round with Wyndham Clark at the Medalist Golf Club In Florida that sparked Clark's interest in the putter and he used it at the 2023 US Open.

Speaking to the media about the putter, Clark said:

"We were playing at Medalist where he belongs in Florida, and I hadn't been putting good, and this was right before Bay Hill, and I played with Rickie, and he just made every single putt. Afterwards, we were practicing a little bit getting ready for it, and I hit a couple and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, this is really nice.’

"So I texted the Odyssey guy, and I said, ‘Hey, can you make me Rickie's putter?’ And he's like, ‘Well, what specs?’ I said, ‘The exact same.’ So literally had the exact same putter.”

What's in Keegan Bradley's bag?

Driver

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood

Specification: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5 at 15.75 degrees D1 Surefit) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80G 6.5TX shaft

Hybrid

Specification: Callaway UW (19 degrees) with Project X EvenFlow Hybrid 95 6.5TX shaft

Irons

Specification: Srixon ZX Mk II (3), Srixon ZX5 (4-5) Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack (52-10 Mid at 52, 58-6) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball

Specification: Srixon Z-Star

What's in Wyndham Clark's bag?

Driver

Specification: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)

Shaft

Specification: Accra TZ Six ST 60 M5

3-wood

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

Shaft

Specification: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX

Irons

Specification: Titleist T200 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-9)

Shafts

Specification: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9)

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A)

Shafts

Specification: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Jailbird Versa

Grip

Specification: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 3.0 17”

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

What's in Rickie Fowler's bag?

Driver

Specification: Cobra Aerojet LS (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype 70 X shaft

3-wood

Specification: Cobra Aerojet (12.5 degrees) with UST Mamiya LINQ shaft

5-wood

Specification: Cobra LTDx LS (17.5 degrees at 18.5 degrees) with Aldila Synergy shaft

Irons

Specification: Cobra King Tour (4-PW), with KBS Tour shafts

Wedges

Specification: Cobra King 08 Versatile (52 at 50, 54 at 56, 60 degrees) all with KBS shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball

Specification: TaylorMade TP5x Pix

