Keegan Bradley registered the lead at the 2023 Travelers Championship after playing a bogey-free round on Saturday, June 24 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. The American golfer stunned people with his marvelous shots throughout the tournament, playing with Ping, TaylorMade, and Callaway golf equipment.

Bradley uses 10.5 degrees Fujikura Ventus Black 6X Shaft Ping G430 LST driver, TaylorWoods' SIM2 Max HL 3-wood, Srixon's ball, and Odyssey's putter at the Travelers Championship.

All his equipment is from different companies. The following are Keegan Bradley's bag specifications:

Driver

Specification: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

3-wood

Specification: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5 at 15.75 degrees D1 Surefit) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80G 6.5TX shaft

Hybrid

Specification: Callaway UW (19 degrees) with Project X EvenFlow Hybrid 95 6.5TX shaft

Irons

Specification: Srixon ZX5 (3-5) Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack (52-10 Mid at 52, 58-6) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball

Specification: Srixon Z-Star

Keegan Bradley's performance at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley finished 54 holes with a score of 21-under par 189. He shot 62 in his first round, including nine birdies and one bogey.

Bradley made seven birdies in the second round, then played a bogey-free round to finish with a score of 64 on Saturday.

The 2033 Travelers Championship round 3 leaderboard is as follows:

1. Keegan Bradley: -21

2. Chez Reavie: -20

3. Patrick Cantlay: -16

T4. Denny McCarthy: -15

T4. Rickie Fowler: -15

T4. Adam Scott: -15

T7. Brian Harman: -14

T7. Min Woo Lee: -14

T7. Justin Thomas: -14

T7. Scottie Scheffler: -14

T7. Alex Smalley: -14

T12. Lucas Herbert: -13

T12. Ludwig Aberg: -13

T12. Corey Conners: -13

T15. Rory McIlroy: -12

T15. Hideki Matsuyama: -12

T15. Zac Blair: -12

T18. Xander Schauffele: -11

T18. Greyson Sigg: -11

T18. Callum Tarren: -11

T18. Sungjae Im: -11

T18. Michael Kim: -11

T23. Carson Young: -10

T23. Doug Ghim: -10

T23. Austin Eckroat: -10

T26. Nick Hardy: -9

T26. Aaron Rai: -9

T26. Jason Day: -9

T26. Tony Finau: -9

T26. Chesson Hadley: -9

T26. Emiliano Grillo: -9

T26. Ryan Fox: -9

T33. Chad Ramey: -8

T33. Eric Cole: -8

T33. Sahith Theegala: -8

T33. Wyndham Clark: -8

T33. Kyle Reifers: -8

T33. Gary Woodland: -8

T33. Viktor Hovland: -8

T33. Shane Lowry: -8

T41. Luke List: -7

T41. Kevin Yu: -7

T41. Russell Henley: -7

T41. Tom Hoge: -7

T41. Zach Johnson: -7

T41. Stephan Jaeger: -7

T47. Kevin Tway: -6

T47. Ben Martin: -6

T47. Andrew Putnam: -6

T47. Kelly Kraft: -6

T47. Sepp Straka: -6

T47. Matt Fitzpatrick: -6

T53. Webb Simpson: -5

T53. Harry Hall: -5

T53. Tom Kim: -5

T53. Harris English: -5

T53. David Lipsky: -5

T53. Zecheng Diu: -5

T59. Justin Sug: -4

T59. Cham Davis: -4

T59. Andy Svoboda: -4

T59. Brett Stegmaier: -4

T59. Russell Knox: -4

64. Davis Riley: -3

65. Cameron Young: -2

66. Andrew Landry: E

67. Ryan Blaum: +2

