Sixteen-year-old Kris Kim from England is gearing up to make his PGA Tour debut at the 2024 CJ Cup Bryon Nelson, hosted at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The young budding star is the son of former LPGA Tour player Ji-Hyun Sun and is following in his mother's footsteps, aiming to build his career in golf.

The 2024 CJ Cup Bryon Nelson is scheduled to take place this week, starting on May 2 and concluding on May 5. Kris Kim is highly elated to compete in the event in front of large crowds.

Ahead of the tournament, Kim expressed his excitement for his debut, stating that he "can't wait to play in front of big crowds" and looks forward to the challenge.

Speaking about his debut, Kim said (via Golf Week):

“I can’t wait to play in front of big crowds again. I’ve never hit the ball as far as I did at the Ryder Cup. The adrenaline rush makes golf so much fun. That said, having played that course, and a few more Tour courses, I appreciate the task ahead and look forward to the challenge.”

It's important to note that Kris Kim is making his PGA Tour debut on a sponsor exemption. Despite just being 16 years old and playing alongside a stellar field of professional PGA Tour players, he is aiming to make the cut at the event.

"My first aim is to make the cut and then see what happens. At the end of the day, I’m one of 144 competitors, and we’ve all got a chance. Whatever happens, it’s going to be super helpful for my future because I’ll gain so much experience. I know I’m still young and pretty much every week I learn a lesson, but this week is going to be a lot bigger," he added.

Kris Kim enjoys an incredibly successful career at the junior level. He had defeated Miles Russell in the singles of the Junior Ryder Cup by 5 and 4.

A quick look at Kris Kim's career

Kris Kim is an amateur golfer with an impressive track record. He has secured three victories at the amateur level and reached a career-high ranking of 378th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). Additionally, Kim has achieved 10 top-10 finishes and currently holds the 465th position in the WAGR.

In 2024, Kim participated in seven amateur tournaments. He kicked off the season by competing in the Australian Master of the Amateurs, where he secured a seventh-place finish.

Following that, Kim placed 21st at the Australian Men's Amateur Championship. He also competed in The Avondale Amateur and the Portuguese International Amateur Championship. Furthermore, Kim participated in the European Nations Cup-Copa Sotogrande, where he finished in 51st position.