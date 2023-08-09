“I can’t wait to see what makes it so great” - Justin Thomas excited to debut at Nedbank Challenge after failing to qualify for FedEx Cup playoffs

Justin Thomas did everything he could to make it to the 2023 FedEx Cup standings but did not qualify for the playoffs. The American golfer is now looking forward to the next event.

The former PGA Championship winner will compete for $6 million in the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City later this year. He'll be hoping to be the first American to win the event since Jim Furyk.

On Wednesday, August 9, the 30-year-old golfer issued a statement through the tournament organizers, expressing his excitement for the event.

“I am so excited to get to Sun City and experience everything South Africa has to offer. It is a country I’ve always wanted to visit and this tournament gives me the opportunity not only to do that but to compete in such a historic event," he said.

“It’s been going for over 40 years and it is amazing to have [Gary] Player’s association. I can’t wait to see what makes it so great in November," Thomas added.

Justin Thomas last competed in the 2023 Wyndham Championship, finishing in T12. He, however, missed out on competing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin this week with the St. Jude Championship.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is an annual professional men's golf tournament held in November or December. The tournament began in 1981 as the Million Dollar Challenge before being renamed the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Only four American players have won the tournaments so far, with Jim Furyk clinching the trophy in 2006. For the past two years, Tommy Fleetwood has won the event.

Nedbank Challenge winners over the years

The Nedbank Challenge is an annual stroke-play golf competition that began in 1981, with Johnny Walker claiming the first trophy.

Lee Westwood, David Frost, Nick Price, and Ernie Els won the tournament the most times, while Jim Furyk won it two times.

Here is a list of all the Nedbank Golf Challenge winners over the years:

2022 Tommy Fleetwood

2019 Tommy Fleetwood

2018 Lee Westwood

2017 Branden Grace

2016 Alex Norén

2015 Marc Leishman

2014 Danny Willett

2013 Thomas Bjørn

32nd 2012 Martin Kaymer

31st 2011 Lee Westwood

30th 2010 Lee Westwood

29th 2009 Robert Allenby

28th 2008 Henrik Stenson

27th 2007 Trevor Immelman

26th 2006 Jim Furyk

25th 2005 Jim Furyk

24th 2004 Retief Goosen

23rd 2003 Sergio García

22nd 2002 Ernie Els

21st 2001 Sergio García

20th 2000 Ernie Els (2)

Nedbank Million Dollar Challenge

19th 1999 Ernie Els

18th 1998 Nick Price (3)

17th 1997 Nick Price

16th 1996 Colin Montgomerie

15th 1995 Corey Pavin

14th 1994 Nick Faldo

13th 1993 Nick Price

12th 1992 David Frost

11th 1991 Bernhard Langer

10th 1990 David Frost

9th 1989 David Frost

8th 1988 Fulton Allem

7th 1987 Ian Woosnam

6th 1986 Mark McNulty

5th 1985 Bernhard Langer

4th 1984 Seve Ballesteros

3rd 1983 Seve Ballesteros

2nd 1982 Raymond Floyd

1981 Johnny Miller