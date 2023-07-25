"I cheated in golf" - PGA Tour pro Justin Doeden makes shocking revelation of cheating at Canada event

PGA Tour Canada pro Justin Doeden was accused of cheating in last week's Commissionaires Ottawa Open held at Eagle Creek Golf Club. According to reports, the American pro golfer manipulated his score.

On the 18th hole of the event on Friday, July 21, he made a bogey with seven shots. However, Justin was accused of requesting the scorecard, and when the officials inspected the card, they noticed that the seven had been deleted and altered to a five.

As PGA Tour Canada officials investigated the situation, the golfer who was keeping track of his score, confirmed that he had scored a 7 on the final hole.

On Monday, Justin Doeden admitted to cheating at the tournament. He posted on Twitter, saying:

"I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9"

Justin Doeden @jdoeden11 I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9 @acaseofthegolf1

Ryan French of Monday Q Info broke the news first. He stated:

"The 18th hole at Eagle Creek Golf Club is a 593-yard par-5 with water all the way down the left side. According to sources, the walking scorer and the two players in the group confirmed that Doeden went for the green in two but hit it in the water fronting the green. After taking a drop, he hit his fourth into the front bunker and missed from about 7 feet for bogey. He tapped in for 7."

So far, no legal action has been taken against Doeden. However, a PGA Tour Canada spokeswoman assured Golf Digest that the situation will be resolved internally.

"A violation of the Rules of Golf is handled in accordance with the PGA Tour Canada Player Handbook and Tournament Regulations. Per Tour policy, the matter–and any related disciplinary action–will be handled internally," said the spokesperson

Justin Doesen's confession elicited a mixed reaction from supporters. Some backed him up for confessing his mistake, while others argued he apologized after he was uncovered, thus he should be penalized by officials.

Here are some fans' reactions:

LIV Golf Enthusiast @LIVGolfEnth @jdoeden11 @acaseofthegolf1 Awful situation, at least you're owning it, others haven't. I would suggest a year ban from any pro events to reflect. You'll get enough grief from everyone else so I'll try to give you some grace. We all make bad decisions at some point in our lives. What you do moving… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Paul Stephens @PaulSte93465466 @jdoeden11 @acaseofthegolf1 VJ Singh pretty much did the same thing on the Indonesian tour but he got to win the masters you can come back from this. It's good that you got it straight at the beginning. You have to tackle the fact that it's amazing You thought you could get away with it and that's the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bishop @DawgsandGolf @jdoeden11 @acaseofthegolf1 Sorry you got caught.



Had to level the playing field with all those spoiled rich kids somehow huh?



Because playing out of a $27,000 per year private club wasn't enough to keep you competitive with them...

steve murray @26muz @jdoeden11 @acaseofthegolf1 Are you only apologising because you were caught? I think you're in a no win situation now.

Golfers with cheating history

Numerous big names were once involved in cheating scandals on the golf course but now enjoy a successful career. The biggest name on the list is three-time major winner Vijay Singh.

Singh is one of the most successful golfers in the world. However, back in 1985, he was caught lowering his score to cut while playing on Asain Tour. After the violations were proven true, he was issued a lifetime ban on the Asian Tour.

Kenny Perry, the 2009 Masters runner-up, was similarly accused of slightly shifting his ball for a better rough during the 2009 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. It has never been proven, however, that Perry did it on purpose.

Golfers such as Tom Watson and Gary Player have been involved in serious squabbles. Watson accused Player of removing the rooted lead laying against his ball to play a shot on the 16th hole during the 1983 Skin Games.

Gary defended him, claiming that the leaf was loose and that removing it was legal.