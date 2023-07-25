“Patrick Reed never did this” – Fans react as PGA Tour pro Justin Doeden confesses to cheating at Canada event

American golfer Justin Doeden was caught cheating during the Commissionaires Ottawa Open last week. On Friday, July 21, he allegedly manipulated the score on the 18th hole at Eagle Creek Golf Club.
According to Ryan Frech of Monday Q Info, a player observed Doeden's tournament score drop by two points. Doeden shot 73 after making a 7 on the 18th hole but altered it to a 5.
An excerpt from Monday's Q Info report read:
"The 18th hole at Eagle Creek Golf Club is a 593-yard par-5 with water all the way down the left side. According to sources, the walking scorer and the two players in the group confirmed that Doeden went for the green in two but hit it in the water fronting the green. After taking a drop, he hit his fourth into the front bunker and missed from about 7 feet for bogey. He tapped in for 7."
As officials continue to investigate, Justin Doeden withdrew from the event after the second round. He later admitted to the cheating charge.
The Minnesota native wrote on Twitter:
"I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf. This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness. John 1:9."
The NUCLR Golf reshared the post on Twitter, writing:
"Justin Doeden confesses to a cheating incident at last week’s Commissionaires Open, a PGA TOUR Canada event that took place in Ottawa. After making a double bogey on 18 at Eagle Creek GC, Doeden marked down a par and was caught."
A user in the comments section says that Patrick Reed never did this.
"Patrick Reed never did THIS"
It is pertinent to note that Patrick Reed was accused of cheating in several tournaments throughout his career.
"His punishment should be 6 months working for Lauren Boeber," wrote another user.
"He confessed after getting caught. That doesn’t really hold the same weight as if he came forward without anyone knowing. His career is over. Get a job," another on wrote.
Here are some more fans' reaction:
Justin Doeden became a professional in 2018 and has since competed in 43 PGA Tour Canada events.
"Action–will be handled internally" - Officials on Justin Doeden cheating at Canada event
Justin Doeden was looking for his first professional victory after finishing third twice in his career. He also competed in the 2020 Puerto Rico Open Open but did not make the cut.
The PGA Tour Canada has not announced any plans to punish the act. However, a spokeswoman for the pro player told Golf Digest that internal action would be taken against him.
“A violation of the Rules of Golf is handled in accordance with the PGA Tour Canada Player Handbook and Tournament Regulations. Per Tour policy, the matter–and any related disciplinary action–will be handled internally," said the spokesperson.