Shaun Micheel won the 2003 PGA Championship and will compete in the major next week. He finished with five birdies and five bogeys in the final round to win the tournament by two shots in 2003. It was an unexpected win as he was struggling with form and holding the PGA Tour card.

Recently, Shaun Micheel remarked on his 2003 triumph in an interview with BBC Sports, saying:

"This was another opportunity to blow a tournament. I was so concerned at not looking foolish. Leading into the tournament I hadn't played very well. I figured just making the cut would have been adequate. I'd been a pro 11 years but I was still in the process of learning to play at that level."

Micheel added:

"At that time it was all about keeping my card. I was just really excited to be there. I didn't have any thought that I was going to win or even that I could win."

Shaun Micheel's win in 2003 helped him revive his career. He continued, saying:

"I think winning a major changed my expectations to a degree that it almost derailed my career. Winning a major as my first win proved to be so difficult, I just couldn't get over the hump again."

Micheel is also expected to compete in the 2023 PGA Championship. He predicts Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, will be the fan favorite competing in the major tournament.

He also mentioned defending champion Justin Thomas in his interview with BBC Sports, saying:

"With what he's (Jon Rahm) done in the game recently, he's certainly got to be your favourite. Anybody with a long game - defending champion Justin Thomas is another, he's going to be right there after what he did last year."

Shaun Micheel's career

Shaun Micheel was born in Orlando, Florida on January 5, 1969. He graduated from Indiana University after attending Christian Brothers High School. Micheel graduated from college and began his professional career in 1922. The native of Florida is a self-taught golfer. While residing in Memphis, he taught himself how to play golf after his parents bought him a golf course.

During his early days in the game, Shaun Micheel had a rocky career. He struggled to keep his PGA Tour membership. In his career, he had only won three tournaments, including one major. Micheel won the 1998 Singapore Open before winning on to the Nike Tour, which is now called the Korn Ferry Tour.

In 2003, he unexpectedly won the PGA Championship. Micheel began the competition with a 69, which he improved to a 68 in the second round. However, he shot 69 again on the third day before ultimately taking home the championship trophy after a fourth-round 70 to finish at 4-under. He won $1,080,000 in prize money after finishing two shots ahead of Chad Campbell.

Shaun Micheel will return to the PGA Championship 20 years after his spectacular victory in 2003. It is important to note that the PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from May 18-May 21.

