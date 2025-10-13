‘I was confident’: Xander Schauffele gets honest after his comeback at the 2205 Baycurrent Classic

Xander Schauffele has been one of the most reliable and successful players on the PGA Tour over the past few years, but even he was doubted recently. At the start of the year, he had to deal with an injury that kept him away from the game for two months.

On Sunday, Schauffele captured his 10th PGA Tour title at the Baycurrent Classic with a stunning final-round 64, edging out Max Greyserman by a single shot. The win made him the 119th player in Tour history to reach double-digit victories. Well, as it turns out, Xander Schauffele never doubted himself, and that is probably what got him the comeback he deserves.

As the tournament concluded, one of the fans asked Xander Schauffele whether he was confident he would win. To that, he replied:

"I was confident. I didn't -- definitely had doubts. I think every player in any sport at some point in time you feel like you're on top of the world and then you feel like, not that you've lost it but you feel less confident. I have a really good team around me, they pick me up when I'm down. You know, this is really special for me."

"Sooner than I thought, to be fair. I was running out of events in 2025 to sort of put my mark on it. I'm sure when I look back on 2025 at the end of my career I'll smile and think it was a great year," he added.

It also lifted him from No. 4 to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Rankings, marking a strong return to form and a reminder of why he’s been one of golf’s most dependable stars.

What equipment did Xander Schauffele have in his bag at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic?

Xander Schauffele relied on a trusted mix of precision and power to secure his win, using a carefully chosen set of clubs that perfectly matched his game, according to Golf Australia. Off the tee, he used a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver (10.5 degrees) fitted with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 70 TX shaft, giving him control and distance.

For long approach shots, he carried a Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond fairway wood (16.5 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 80 TX shaft, and a Callaway Apex UW hybrid (21 degrees) paired with a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 90 TX shaft, offering versatility from the fairway or rough.

His iron setup featured Callaway Apex TCB irons (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, allowing him to shape shots with accuracy. Around the greens, Schauffele used a mix of wedges - a Callaway Opus SP (52 degrees) and Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges (56 and 60 degrees) - for dependable spin and control.

On the greens, his Odyssey Las Vegas prototype putter helped him roll putts smoothly, while the Callaway Chrome Tour ball provided consistent flight and feel. Every club in his bag played a key role in his impressive performance and victory.

