Watch: Xander Schauffele’s heartfelt hug with grandma after Baycurrent Classic conclusion

After a season full of close calls and disappointments, Xander Schauffele's Baycurrent Classic victory acted as a relief for the golfer. However, with his family attending the tournament, his trip to Japan turned memorable.Soon after Schauffele edged out Max Greyserman for the victory, the golfer appeared emotional as he was soaking up the coveted moment. Fans at the Yokohama Golf Club witnessed how the PGA Tour pro's family cheered for him and greeted him. Among his family members at the venue, Xander Schauffele also had his grandmother.In a video shared by the PGA Tour on Instagram, the 81-year-old grandparent could be seen greeting Schauffele with a warm embrace. Despite her age, she also ended up walking the course with the golfer.Watch this adorable moment of Xander Schauffele with his grandmother on Instagram:&quot;A special post-round hug from Xander's 81-year-old grandmother, who walked all 18 holes with him today @baycurrentclassic.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis wonderful moment came after Xander Schauffele ended up securing a one-stroke victory over Max Greyserman on Sunday. Before the golfer entered the final round, Schauffele carried a 4 under par 67 from Saturday's round. In the final round, he secured four birdies and a bogey over the front nine holes, carding a 3 under par 33.Over the back nine, Xander Schauffele carded a bogey-less performance. The golfer secured a total of four birdies, including back-to-back twos on holes 13 and 14. With a total of 19 under par 265, Schauffele earned his tenth victory on the PGA Tour. This was also the two-time major champ's 13th victory in his professional career.Xander Schauffele shares a golden memory about his grandparents and Japan after Baycurrent Classic triumphIn the post-round press conference, the PGA Tour pro opened up about his ties with Japan. Schauffele’s maternal grandparents are residents of the country and his mother also grew up in Japan. In his statement, the golfer revealed that he has been visiting the country since he was nine. Xander Schauffele said (as quoted by the PGA Tour):&quot;I’ve been coming here since I was about 9 years old to visit my grandparents. I sort of fell in love with this country a long time ago... the ties run deep for the Schauffele family here in Japan.&quot;The Baycurrent Classic winner seemed emotional while sharing his love for his grandparents. Schauffele said:&quot;I don’t get to see them very often and they’ve always been gracious with their time to come out wherever the event was. They’ve been awesome to me and this is pretty cool. I’ve really wanted to share a win with them, so can’t wait to get together with them.&quot;Apart from his maternal side being deeply tied to Japan, Schauffele's wife also has connections with the country. Maya's mother happens to be of Japanese origin. The golfer's wife also spent her childhood days in the Okinawa Islands of Japan.