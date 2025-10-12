Xander Schauffele extends cuts record to trail only Tiger Woods

Xander Schauffele made sure to draw all the spotlights towards him by winning the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Golf Club. Apart from this new achievement, Schauffele has also bagged another major accolade that leaves him just behind Tiger Woods.

Ad

Three years ago, Schauffele missed the cut at the 2022 Masters, a month after missing the cut at the 2022 Players Championship. Till now, the golfer has not yet missed a cut at any tournament. According to a metric released, Xander Schauffele has made 72 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour over the past three and a half years.

This impressive record leaves the golfer just behind Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion holds a much longer streak than that of Xander Schauffele. Take a look at the X post:

Ad

Trending

Nosferatu @VC606 🚨NEWSFLASH THREE AND A HALF YEARS!!! @XSchauffele has just passed 3.5 years (72 events) since he last missed a cut! (since the 2022 Masters). Only Tiger Woods had a longer streak in the #OWGR era.

Ad

Woods had a spectacular run on the PGA Tour from 1998 to 2005, which also included his dominant 2000 season. During that time, the Cypress Native went on making 142 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour. Before Woods achieved this feat, it was Byron Nelson who held the record with 113 consecutive cuts.

Xander Schauffele has achieved this milestone despite spending a year full of hurdles. The golfer suffered an unexpected rib injury at the beginning of this year but managed to fight through the difficulty. Schauffele also became a father for the first time. However, he managed to bag four top 10s and a victory on the PGA Tour.

Ad

When Xander Schauffele made a bold claim about Tiger Woods' importance in the game of golf

Last year, Woods was visibly struggling with his form on the Tour and during the majors. Following the legendary golfer's performance at the US Open at Pinehurst, Colin Montgomerie revealed that he wanted people to remember the charismatic Woods. In an interview session with The Times, Montgomerie said (as quoted by The Express):

Ad

"I hope people remember Tiger as Tiger was, the passion and the charismatic aura around him... There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it's very difficult to tell Tiger it's time to go."

These words did not sit right with Xander Schauffele. The golfer fired back at Montgomerie's statement and claimed that golf needs the Cypress Native. Schauffele also expressed that he wants Woods to be around as long as possible. He said:

Ad

"Whether it's his honest opinion or not, the game of golf needs him, needs him desperately. Selfishly, I want him to play as long as possible. It just helps all of the guys out here, just with the amount of eyeballs that someone like Tiger Woods brings to golf."

Schauffele and Woods have always treated each other with respect. When Schauffele won the PGA Championship, he revealed a text sent by Woods where the latter admitted how proud he was of Xander. When Rory McIlroy and Woods-led TGL faced criticism, Schauffele ended up advocating for the tech-driven golf league's success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More