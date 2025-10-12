“One thing fixed, another breaks” - Golf insider expresses disappointment over Tiger Woods’ fresh injury

Golf legend Tiger Woods announced that he underwent back surgery to fix a collapsed disc in his spine. Following the heartbreaking news, golf insider Dan Rapaport, shared a tweet on X, expressing disappointment at the golf legend’s recurrent health challenges.

On October 11, Woods shared a statement on X revealing that he suffered pain and immobility in his back that forced him to consult doctors and surgeons. He was diagnosed with a compromised spinal canal and opted to undergo surgery to rectify the issue.

“On Friday, Tiger underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in his L4/5 Lumbar spine for lower back symptoms. The surgery was deemed successful and performed by Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi and his team at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York,” the statement read.

Dan Rapaport quoted Woods’ announcement with the comment:

“There’s nothing I hate more than seeing those 3 little triangles on top of a statement. Never good news. His body just breaking down. One thing fixed, another breaks.”

In April, Rapaport shared a tweet about Woods, noting that it’s now “zero fun” to watch him compete in golf tournaments. He empathized with the golf legend’s recurrent health issues, writing that he “can’t imagine” the amount of pain he endures.

Two months after that, Dan Rapaport agreed with Collin Morikawa when he said that Tiger Woods wants to keep playing golf “until he can’t.” The golf insider further praised Woods for still being good at what he does even after the near-fatal car crash he suffered in 2021.

“Nearly 3.5 years after the accident and the state of Tiger Woods’ game is clear… The reason he’s not doing that is maddeningly simple—he just can’t walk very well. His body won’t let him utilize his full arsenal. Collin Morikawa knows this,” he said.

Dan Rapaport added that at that time, the 15-time major champion still had the touch he needed to “compete at the highest level of golf.” He also called him a golfing genius.

Tiger Woods has now had a total of seven back surgeries, with his first being in 2014. He also suffered a ruptured achilles tendon in March and has been away from the course ever since.

Phil Mickelson reacts to Tiger Woods’ unfortunate health update

In addition to Dan Rapaport, 45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson, also reacted to the unfortunate news Tiger Woods shared. The LIV Golf star quoted Woods tweet, writing:

“I’m sorry to hear this and I wish him the best for a speedy recovery.”

Mickelson and Woods got along during the early years of their careers. However, they fell out of good graces with each other in the late 1990s and had a frosty relationship until 2016.

The duo worked together to help Team USA defeat Team Europe in the 41st Ryder Cup, with Tiger Woods serving as a vice captain and Phil Mickelson as a player. Captained by Davis Love III, the American players won the tournament 17 - 11.

