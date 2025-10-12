Donald Trump reveals Tiger Woods' honest opinion on Rory McIlroy's golf skills

President Donald Trump has shared what Tiger Woods told him about Rory McIlroy’s game. The revelation came in a new YouTube video posted by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, who has over 1.24 million subscribers. The video, titled “Playing Golf with President Donald Trump (My Grandpa),” shows the grandfather-granddaughter duo enjoying a round of golf together.

During the video, Trump recalled Woods’ praise for McIlroy’s driving.

"Rory's got a great swing. Tiger told me that Rory is the best driver he's ever seen. For Tiger to say that, that's amazing, right? Because Tiger's great at everything. And he said Rory's the greatest driver he has seen” Trump said. (15:05 onwards)

Kai agreed, adding,

"I would agree with that, 1000%."

McIlroy’s stats back up Woods’ observation. He recorded a longest drive of 392 yards, ranks second in average driving distance at 323 yards, and averages 309.1 yards across all drives, which places him fourth on Tour. In terms of accuracy, he hits 51.24% of fairways, ranking 163rd on Tour.

Tiger Woods, who is currently inactive on the PGA Tour, has supported McIlroy throughout his career. After McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at the Masters in April, Woods congratulated him on X, writing,

“Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!”

Woods and McIlroy were seen together at TGL earlier this year. The league will return at the start of 2026, with both players expected to compete again.

Tiger Woods undergoes another back surgery

Tiger Woods recently had his seventh back surgery, undergoing a disc replacement in his lower spine after struggling with pain and reduced mobility. The procedure took place in New York, and Woods shared an update on social media saying it was the right decision for his long-term health.

"The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal. I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.” Woods wrote on Saturday.

It was Tiger Woods’ second operation of the year, following a procedure in March after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon, and his second back surgery in just over a year. The 15-time major champion has not played since losing a playoff at the PNC Championship last season.

He did not share when he plans to return to competition, leaving it uncertain whether he will appear at the Hero World Challenge or the PNC Championship in December. Woods has battled recurring back problems since 2014, when he had his first surgery, which later led to a spinal fusion in 2017.

